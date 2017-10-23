A 1970’s Fashion Exhibition: Night Fever

by · October 23, 2017

  • EBP_5537
    Curator of the 1970's fashion exhibition: Night Fever, Ken Weber. (Photo: Erin Burrough
  • EBP_5657
    Model poses for the 1970's fashion exhibition, Night Fever. (Photo: Erin Burrough)
  • EBP_5681
    Models pose for the 1970's fashion exhibition, Night Fever. (Photo: Erin Burrough)
  • EBP_5692
    Susan Sanders and Tom Lewis. (Photo: Erin Burrough)
  • EBP_5789
    Shari Akins Furrh, Leah Frazier, and Parker Parker. (Photo: Erin Burrough)
  • EBP_5790
    Allison Mitchel, Bridget Sommerlatte, and Kattye Sloan. (Photo: Erin Burrough)
  • EBP_5817
    Neale Jones and Craig Canant. (Photo: Erin Burrough)
  • EBP_5852
    Lauren Crutch and Kristin Allie. (Photo: Erin Burrough)
  • EBP_6028
    Ken Weber and Jan Strimple. (Photo: Erin Burrough)
  • EBP_6171
    Lisa Hardy, Gail Good, Holly Quartaro. (Photo: Erin Burrough)
  • EBP_6214
    Annia Jenkings, Karen Lunkin, Dora Chu, and Deborah Gaspar. (Photo: Erin Burrough)
  • EBP_6888
    DJ Lucy Wrubel at the Night Fever fashion exhibition. (Photo: Erin Burrough)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Tue 24

Kendra Scott Gives Back Party Benefiting Just Say YES

October 24 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 27

2017 James Hillman Symposium

October 27 - October 28
Fri 27

Terlato Wine Dinner

October 27 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 28

Susan G. Komen Dallas Race for the Cure

October 28 @ 7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 28

2017 Bell Helicopter Fort Worth Alliance Air Show

October 28 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm