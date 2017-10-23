A 1970’s Fashion Exhibition: Night Fever

Night Fever: Fashions from Funk to Disco – an exhibition of ‘70s-era fashion – kicked off Sept. 20 at the Galleria.

Spanning through Nov. 1, the annual exhibition features a sensory explosion of music, light, video, imagery, and diverse, couture collections from the iconic decade.

Following the success of last year’s 1920s fashion exhibition, the center educates visitors on historical fashions in comparison to modern designs.

The exhibition is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays on the first floor of the Galleria.