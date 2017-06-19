A Celebration of Women in Leadership

Texas Woman’s University announced and celebrated the generosity of Sue S. Bancroft and Christopher Bancroft, who have invested $2 million toward creating programs focused on cultivating women’s leadership opportunities at the university.

To recognize their commitment and leadership, TWU hosted a special reception in their honor on June 1 in Old Parkland’s Pecan Room in Dallas. Sue is a former chair of TWU’s board of regents, and her husband, Christopher, has been in the investment management business privately for more than 35 years, and currently manages a family trust.

This $2 million gift follows the Bancrofts’ underwriting of the university’s recently completed strategic plan, which identified four areas of distinction: women’s leadership, health, veterans, and experiential learning.

Texas Woman’s University is the largest public university in the nation that is primarily for women, and has an enrollment of approximately 15,600 students on campuses in Denton, Dallas, and Houston. For more information, visit www.twu.edu or call (940) 898-2000.