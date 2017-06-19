A Celebration of Women in Leadership

by · June 19, 2017

  • DSC_1558
    Sue and Christopher Bancroft at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1548
    Chad Wick and Carine M. Feyten (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1534
    Carine M. Feyten and Sue Bancroft (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1517
    Rachel Pride, Anna Maria Farias, and Barbara Lerner (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1502
    Kevin Cruser, BJ Crain, and Lewis Benavides (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1312
    Cookie and Don Owen with Sue Bancroft (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1499
    Hilda Galvan and Carine M. Feyten (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1473
    Sue Bancroft addresses the crowd (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1402
    Carine M. Feyten, TWU chancellor and president, addresses the crowd at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1327
    Destinee Waiters, Barbara Lerner, and Monica Mendez Grant (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1323
    Lyn Barlow, Sue Bancroft, Marilyn Mulherin, and Anne Griffith (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1319
    TWU Regent Mary Pincoffs Wilson and Kevin Cruser (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1316
    Christopher Bancroft, Anne Griffith, Sue Bancroft, and Bruce Leadbetter (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1306
    Katherine Quinones, Hilda Galvan, Sara Madsen Miller, and Neena Newberry (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1293
    Christopher and Sue Bancroft with Carine M. Feyten and Chad Wick (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1283
    Nolan E. Perez, Christopher and Sue Bancroft, Chad Wick, Carine M. Feyten, and Anna Maria Farias (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1264
    Jamie Lavin and Michael Buzzard (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1262
    Sue Bancroft, Christopher Bancroft, and Don McGuire (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1257
    Christopher Johnson and Rachel Pride (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1253
    William Minick, Melissa Tonn, and Chad Wick (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1252
    Nolan E. Perez and Justice Lee Gabriel (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1249
    Anne Scott with Ted and Nancy Paup (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1239
    Justice Lee Gabriel, Carine M. Feyten, and Bob White (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1236
    Kerry North, Dolores Barzune, and Christopher Bancroft (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1232
    Marilyn and Harbert Mulherin with Anne Griffith (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1195
    Helen Benjamin and Robin Head (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1203
    Anne Scott and Barbara Lerner (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1205
    Jennifer Martin, Heidi Tracy, and Neena Newberry (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1209
    Bruce Leadbetter and Hilda Galvan (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1215
    Christopher Bancroft, Don McGuire, and Chad Wick (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1218
    Sharon Fancher and Kathryn Cantwell (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_1229
    Katherine Quinones and Dale Tampke (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

