A Tasteful Place Garden Party Gala

by · November 8, 2017

  • Lady Nancy centerpiece
    The Lady Nancy centerpiece designed by Dr. Delphinium Design & Events. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Ruthie Pack and Nancy Rutchik
    Ruthie Pack and Nancy Rutchik. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Barbara Bigham and Bob Bigham
    Barbara Bigham in an original skirt made out of vegetables and lettuce with her husband, Bob Bigham. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 1 Robin Carreker Barbara Bigham
    Robin Carreker and Barbara Bigham. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 1a Robin Carreker P. Allen Smith Barbara Bigham
    Robin Carreker, P. Allen Smith, and Barbara Bigham. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 2 Diane and Hal Brierley
    Diane and Hal Brierley. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 4 Barbara Bigham Bob Bigham Jene Bigham
    Barbara Bigham, Bob Bigham, and Jene Bigham. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 5 Jim and Robin Carreker 2
    Jim and Robin Carreker. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 6 Kathy and Richard Holt
    Kathy and Richard Holt. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 7 Dan Patterson Mary McDermott Cook
    Dan Patterson andMary McDermott Cook. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 8 Cynthia Perry Carol Kelley Pam Pendleton
    Cynthia Perry Carol Kelley Pam Pendleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 9 Caroline Rose Hunt and Dedie Leahy
    Caroline Rose Hunt and Dedie Leahy. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 10 Betty Regard Suzanne Bartolucci Peggy Dear
    Betty Regard, Suzanne Bartolucci, and Peggy Dear. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 11 Micki Rawlings Jimmy Krause Candace Krause
    Micki Rawlings, Jimmy Krause, and Candace Krause. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 12 Denny Carreker Connie Carreker Pat McEvoy Charles McEvoy
    Denny and Connie Carreker with Pat and Charles McEvoy. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 12 Lynda Calkin Mark Wolf Barbara Bigham
    Lynda Calkin, Mark Wolf, and Barbara Bigham. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 14 Joyce and Harvey Mitchell Roy and Janis Coffee
    Joyce and Harvey Mitchell with Roy and Janis Coffee. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 15 Pheobe Hargrove and Dr. Ann Stuart
    Pheobe Hargrove and Dr. Ann Stuart. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 16 Shannon Wynne Kim Wynne
    Shannon and Kim Wynne. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 17 Kevin and Paige Clark
    Kevin and Paige Clark. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 18 Ken and Karen Travis
    Ken and Karen Travis. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 19 Nick Even Barbara Daseke Don Daseke
    Nick Even with Barbara and Don Daseke. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 20 Marina and Roger Gault Michelle Miller Burns Gary Burns Sherwood Wagner Bill Aicklen
    Marina and Roger Gault with Michelle and Gary Burns, Sherwood Wagner, and Bill Aicklen. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 21 Brooke Carreker Court Carreker
    Brooke and Court Carreker. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 22 Carolyn and Ken Barth
    Carolyn and Ken Barth. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 23 Cecile Bonte Barbara Bigham Patricia Crocker
    Cecile Bonte, Barbara Bigham, and Patricia Crocker. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 24 Chef Dean Fearing Wanda Gierhart
    Chef Dean Fearing and Wanda Gierhartr. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 25 Councilman Mark Clayton and his son, Henry Clayton
    Councilman, Mark Clayton and his son, Henry Clayton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 26 Diane Brierley Kathy Messina Karol Omlor
    Diane Brierley, Kathy Messina, and Karol Omlor. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 27 Gail and Cliff Fischer
    Gail and Cliff Fischer. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 28 Marcy and Stephen Sands
    Marcy and Stephen Sands. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 29 Paige Lane Julie Hawes
    Paige Lane and Julie Hawes. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 31 Jay and Ruthie Pack
    Jay and Ruthie Pack. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 32 Micki Rawlings Alan and Joan Walne
    Micki Rawlings with Alan and Joan Walne. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 34 Randi and Ed Halsell
    Randi and Ed Halsell. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Hal Brierley Kathy Holt Richard Holt
    Hal Brierley with Kathy and Richard Holt. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
