A Tasteful Place Garden Party Gala

On Oct. 15, Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrated the opening of A Tasteful Place with A Gala Garden Party, co-chaired by Barbara Bigham and Robin Carreker and honorary co-chairs Diane and Hal Brierley.

Welcoming guests to the new vegetable, herb and fruit garden was Barbara Bigham in an original skirt fashioned out of with vegetables—lettuces, Brussels sprouts, carrots, artichokes—with a kale train. Created by Dr. Delphinium Design + Events, the floral shop also designed the elegant “Lady Nancy,” centerpiece as a tribute to Nancy Rutchik, presenting patron and gala sponsor of A Tasteful Place.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children 3-12 and free for Arboretum members and children two and under. On-site parking is $15; pre-purchased online parking is $8. For more information, call 214.515.6500 or visit dallasarboretum.org.