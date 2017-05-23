Art of Hope Gala

by · May 23, 2017

  • 2L7A0185
    Exterior decoration at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • 2L7A0349
    Interior decoration at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • 2L7A0385
    Interior decoration at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Alan, Bev Vuckovich_1
    Alan and Bev Vuckovich at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Alisia Turner, Jeoff Leber, Amy Leber_2
    Alisia Turner with Jeoff and Amy Leber at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Austin Green, Chris Kahle_1
    Austin Green and Chris Kahle at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Austin Lintner, Jack Wikander_3
    Austin Lintner and Jack Wikander at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Brenda Sandoz, Susan Arledge, Marijke Lantz_1
    Brenda Sandoz, Susan Arledge, and Marijke Lantz at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Brian Braun_1
    Brian Braun at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Brittany Lee, Brittney Grimes_2
    Brittany Lee and Brittney Grimes at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Brooke Walford, Kara Causey_3
    Brooke Walford and Kara Causey at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Christine Jones, Scott Jones, Charlotte Gajewski_4
    Christine and Scott Jones with Charlotte Gajewski at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Christy, Ron Brooks_4
    Christy and Ron Brooks at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Darin, Alesia Turner_4
    Darin and Alesia Turner at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Darrell, Grace Johnson_2
    Darrell and Grace Johnson at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Deidre Davis, Teansie Garfield_2
    Deidre Davis and Teansie Garfield at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Dr. Patricia Granowski, Dr. Adean Kingston, Dr. Aline Speer_2
    Dr. Patricia Granowski, Dr. Adean Kingston, and Dr. Aline Speer at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Duncan, Toyah Thomson_3
    Duncan and Toyah Thomson at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Eddy Badrina, Rachel Badrina, Micah Davis
    Eddy and Rachel Badrina with Micah Davis at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush_1
    Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush_4
    Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Giles Davidson, Mindy Berkson, Dan Waldmann_1
    Giles Davidson, Mindy Berkson, and Dan Waldmann at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Heather Newbauer, Eric Newbauer, Ryan Bratcher, Julie Bratcher_3
    Heather and Eric Newbauer with Ryan and Julie Bratcher at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Heili Eriksson
    Heili Eriksson at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Janelle Hail 2
    Janelle Hail speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Janet St. James_1
    Janet St. James speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Janeth, Mario Quijano_2
    Janeth and Mario Quijano at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Jay, Daphne Shipowitz_2
    Jay and Daphne Shipowitz at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Jeff, Sheri Giles_4
    Jeff and Sheri Giles at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Jody and Douglas Feil
    Jody and Douglas Feil at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Joe Karpovitch_3
    Joe Karpovitch at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • John, Beth Dexter_4
    John and Beth Dexter at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Justin, Nerissa von Helpenstill
    Justin and Nerissa von Helpenstill at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Kelly, Patrick Reeves_4
    Kelly and Patrick Reeves at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Kim Page, Carrie Waggner, Rick Waggner_4
    Kim Page with Carrie and Rick Waggner at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Kyle May, Becca May, Ryan Buell, Christine Witzsche, Bryan Witzsche_5
    Kyle and Becca May, Ryan Buell, and Christine and Bryan Witzsche at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Lauranne Gilbert, Rhiannon Follenfant, Jennifer Jigen_4
    Lauranne Gilbert, Rhiannon Follenfant, and Jennifer Jigen at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Mike, Linda Heard_1
    Mike and Linda Heard at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Ray, Paula Lombard_2
    Ray and Paula Lombard at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Ro Diaz_1
    Ro Diaz painting live at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Ro Diaz_2
    Ro Diaz painting live at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Sarie Morrison, Danny Gomez_1
    Sarie Morrison and Danny Gomez at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Steven, Kari Haywood_2
    Steven and Kari Haywood at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Susan Arledge, Lolette May, Mary Yost, Claudia Coleman_5
    Susan Arledge, Lolette May, Mary Yost, and Claudia Coleman at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Tammie Reinard, Pam Hundal_2
    Tammie Reinard and Pam Hunda at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Tara Fuller, Kailin Jones_4
    Tara Fuller and Kailin Jones at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Taylon Childers, Ali Steinbrunner, Amanda Redus, Carly Tobias_2
    Taylon Childers, Ali Steinbrunner, Amanda Redus, and Carly Tobias at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • The Potter's House of Dallas_1
    The Potter's House of Dallas performing at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • The Potter's House of Dallas_2
    The Potter's House of Dallas performing at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
  • Troy, Kristin Hall_2 copy
    Troy and Kristin Hall at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 24

Nicky’s Week, a St. Jude Fundraiser with RA Sushi

May 22 - May 28
Wed 24

St. Jude Kickoff for Evening Under the Stars

May 24 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 26

Famous Monsters Convention Dallas

May 26 - May 28
Fri 26

Dallas CASA Volunteer Information

May 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sun 28

5th Annual Pup Crawl

May 28 @ 11:30 am - 4:00 pm