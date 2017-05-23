Boots & Blessings Gala

by · May 23, 2017

  • Ally's Wish Auction_Cynthia Smoot
    Cynthia Smoot at the Ally's Wish Auction. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Ayesha & Paul Boykin
    Ayesha and Paul Boykin at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Bill Cohn, Shirley Cohn, Kersten Rettig, Clark Knippers
    Bill and Shirley Cohn, Kersten Rettig, and Clark Knippers at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Bob & Lisa Cooper, Stacey & Jim Sauer
    Bob and Lisa Cooper with Stacey and Jim Sauer at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Donna Diaz, Joanie Graham, Heather Clark
    Donna Diaz, Joanie Graham, and Heather Clark at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Heads or Tails
    Guests playing "Heads or Tails" at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Holly Reed, Jordyn Thompson, Nicki Maron, Jojo Uhrig, Stephi Maron, Sarah Alonzo, Maddie Phipps
    Holly Reed, Jordyn Thompson, Nicki Maron, Jojo Uhrig, Stephi Maron, Sarah Alonzo, and Maddie Phipps at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Jon Mellon, Steve Kemble, Dawn Mellon, Chad Collom 2
    Jon Mellon, Steve Kemble, Dawn Mellon, and Chad Collom at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Judy and Jack Philips
    Judy and Jack Philips at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Kellie Rasberry, Vicki Putnam
    Kellie Rasberry and Vicki Putnam at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Kelly Wolgamott , Melissa Cary, Missy Phipps, Holly Reed
    Kelly Wolgamott ,Melissa Cary, Missy Phipps, and Holly Reed at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Kelly Wolgamott, Holly Reed, Kellie Rasberry, Melissa Cary, Missy Phipps
    Kelly Wolgamott, Holly Reed, Kellie Rasberry, Melissa Cary, and Missy Phipps at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Kelly Wolgamott, Missy Phipps, Melissa Cary, Holly Reed
    Kelly Wolgamott, Missy Phipps, Melissa Cary, and Holly Reed at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Kersten Rettig & Clark Knippers 2
    Clark Knippers and Kersten Rettig at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Kim Gilchrist, Carmen Surgent (Event Chairs)
    Kim Gilchrist and Carmen Surgent at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Lewis Milbry & Kristen Zerega
    Lewis Milbry and Kristen Zerega at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Rick Miller, Kathy Miller, Vicki Farris, Eddie Farris
    Rick and Kathy Miller with Vicki Farris and Eddie Farris at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • Teresa Willis, Lynn Baker, Ayesha & Paul Boykin, Marty & Eric Painter
    Teresa Willis and Lynn Baker, Ayesha and Paul Boykin, and Marty and Eric Painter at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)

