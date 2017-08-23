Boots & Salutes

by · August 23, 2017

  • Jessica and Sam Geurkink, Audrey and Kevin Moorison
    Jessica and Sam Geurkink with Audrey and Kevin Moorison at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Jessica Eatman
    Jessica Eatman at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Jim Blythe
    Jim Blythe at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Jocelyn White, Terri Kennedy
    Jocelyn White and Terri Kennedy at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Joe Lucido, Susannah Denney
    Joe Lucido and Susannah Denney at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Justin and Cindy Gibson
    Justin and Cindy Gibson at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Kirk Carol, Christine Bush, Victor Renteria, Barrick Culp, Scott Jay
    Dallas police officers Kirk Carol, Christine Bush, Victor Renteria, Barrick Culp, and Scott Jay at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Kristina and Phil Whitcomb, Chuck and Beth Thoele
    Kristina and Phil Whitcomb with Chuck and Beth Thoele at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Lili Kellogg
    Lili Kellogg at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Lucy Caba, Susannah Denney
    Lucy Caba and Susannah Denney at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Margrit Wolf, Marlene Dowell
    Margrit Wolf and Marlene Dowell at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Nancy Hanger, James Foitek
    Nancy Hanger and James Foitek at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • O.Z. and Brenda Helmer
    O.Z. and Brenda Helmer at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Robin Lott, Carolyn Anderson
    Robin Lott and Carolyn Anderson at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Susannah Denney
    Susannah Denney at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Vietnam Veterans of American 920 Honor Guard
    Vietnam Veterans of American 920 Honor Guard. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Andy Steingasser, Lili Kellogg
    Andy Steingasser and Lili Kellogg at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Angela and John Rawlings
    Angela and John Rawlings at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Casey Gutierrez, Carolyn Anderson, Lili Kellogg
    Casey Gutierrez, Carolyn Anderson, and Lili Kellogg at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Charles Arnold
    Charles Arnold at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Christine Volkmer, Andy Steingasser
    Christine Volkmer and Andy Steingasser at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Chuck Arnold
    Chuck Arnold at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Dave Halston
    Dave Halston at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Derek Blake, Wil Welkes, Kevin Dailey, Doris Dailey, Pam Jackson
    Derek Blake, Wil Welkes, Kevin Dailey, Doris Dailey, and Pam Jackson at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Dominique Collins, Brandy Baxter, Monica Reilly
    Dominique Collins, Brandy Baxter, and Monica Reilly at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Dr. John Burruss
    Dr. John Burruss at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Enrique and Maria Nater
    Enrique and Maria Nater at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • EQUEST-5227
    (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography) Click "Read more" to view the full gallery.
  • Jean and Bill Martin
    Jean and Bill Martin at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
  • Jeff Hensley, Tim and Melinda McDaniel
    Jeff Hensley with Tim and Melinda McDaniel at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Real Estate

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« August 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 25

All-You-Can-Eat Catfish

August 1 - August 31
Fri 25

Makarios Community School 2017 Summer Camp

August 3 @ 9:00 am - September 16 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 25

Summer Art Festival

August 11 @ 8:00 am - August 31 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 25

Kaptain Kockadoo Musical

August 19 @ 8:15 pm - September 9 @ 8:15 pm
Fri 25

Third Annual “It’s A Jungle Out There” Benefit

August 25 @ 6:30 pm - 11:30 pm