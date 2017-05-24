Buzz Art Auction for Best Buddies

by · May 24, 2017

  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    April Bouloy and Jessica Hernandez-Dagola at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Nathan McGough and Alisha Grossman at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • 398A4709
    Host Vodi Cook and Michael Rosen at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Jen Denedera and Lauren Cureton at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Leigh Anne Sinacola and Brittany Ricketts at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Heather Woodard, Joe Guarajardo, Carrie White, and Chris Kimbrough at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Yezenia Garcia and Jon Luis Gonzales at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Emily Parker and Beau Bedford at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Stephanie Epstein and Kseniya Bardabush at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Faye Kinner and Sharyn Casey at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    DJ Souljah performing at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Mason McClesky and Javier Burkley at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Cassie May and Hunter Fatheree at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Keith Braley, Debra Nelson, Kurt Van De Motter, Pam Brock, and Antony Gadd at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Kate McCormick and Jenny Conway at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Catherine Szabuniewicz and Hayley Salyer at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Live Painting by Travis McCann at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Michael Rosen, Tanner Ewing, and Gillian Sarofim at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Jenna Dineen, Heather Sauber, and Laura Risimini at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Adam Jones and Abilee Gilman at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Morgan Lacombe, Ashley Williams, Kelly Meade, Clay Lipscomb, and Sarah Dattola at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Brant Grimes and Jamie Hanscom at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    David Montoya, Delia Rojas, and Amira Duck at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Emma Flores, Katie Chilles, Brooke Price, and Madison Cansler at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Denisa Ulloa and Valerie Chay at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Tom Davis, Georgia Davis, Carey Davis, and David Lawrence at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Carrie Calhoun and Hannah Humphrey at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Carla Rosenberg and Kristin Smith at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Best Buddies Group at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Gulnara and Diana at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Brian Morrison and John Dirba at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Michael Rosen and Travis McCann at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Blake Sullivan, Sammy Mihos, and Scott Cordes at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    David Martin and Greg Asher at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Buzz Art Auction for Besst Buddies
    Laura Avila-Cain and Laura Pearson at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 24

Nicky’s Week, a St. Jude Fundraiser with RA Sushi

May 22 - May 28
Wed 24

St. Jude Kickoff for Evening Under the Stars

May 24 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 26

Famous Monsters Convention Dallas

May 26 - May 28
Fri 26

Dallas CASA Volunteer Information

May 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sun 28

5th Annual Pup Crawl

May 28 @ 11:30 am - 4:00 pm