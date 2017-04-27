Can Do Luncheon Kick Off Event

by · April 27, 2017

  • PU5A1243
    Chris Kleinert, Ashlee Kleinert, Helen LaKelly Hunt, and Harville Hendrix at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1249
    Kelcey Hamilto, Beth Thoele, Anne Reeder, and Kristi Francis at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1257
    Beth Thoele, Kristi Francis, and Kelcey Hamilton at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1298
    Ashlee and Chris Kleinert with Kelcey Hamilton at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1401
    Carlin Morris and Meridith Myers at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1432
    Melanie Myers and Anne Reeder at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1465
    Chuck Thoele and Katherine Francis at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1470
    Jim Bennett an Anne Reeder at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1482
    Meridith and Melanie Myers at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1501
    Ashlee and Chris Kleinert with Darlene Ellison at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1509
    Ann Francis Jury, Missy Quintana, Dana Fay, and Kristi Francis at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1524
    Nerissa Helpenstill and Dustin Holcomb at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1526
    Milagros and Chela Moros at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1532
    Barton Duffy and Angela Jones at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1535
    Tootsies Models at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1543
    Laura Reeder, Vodi Cook, Chela Moros, Annie Wang, and Kay Weir at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1548
    Laura Reeder, Beth Thoele, and Tiffany Divisr at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1555
    Chela Moros and Kristi Francis at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1574
    Kristi and Katherine Francis at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1595
    Chris Kleinert and Chuck Thoele at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1606
    Bianca Sterling and Dorothy Amin Modabberi at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1621
    Chrystie Trimmell and Angela Jones at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1622
    Darlene Ellison, Ashlee Kleinert, and Beth Thoele at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1632
    Angela Jones, Chrystie Trimmell, and Heidi Meier at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
  • PU5A1639
    Darlene Ellison, Beth Thoele, Ashlee Kleinert, and Tucker Enthoven at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)

