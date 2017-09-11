Dallas Arboretum Women’s Council Literary Symposium Announcement Party

by · September 11, 2017

  • 1 susan Adzick, Ginger Sager, Kay Weeks
    Susan Adzick, Ginger Sager, and Key Weeks. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
  • 2 Melissa Lewis and Nancy Bierman
    President of the Women's Council, Melissa Lewis and Honorary Chair, Nancy Bierman. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
  • 3 Dorothea Meltzer and Claire Cunningham
    Dorothea Meltzer and Claire Cunningham. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
  • 4 Jill Goldberg and Kathy Cothrum
    Jill Goldberg and Kathy Cothrum. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
  • 5 Barbara Bigham, Jo Anne McCullough
    Barbara Bigham and Jo Anne McCullough. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
  • 6 Walt and Beth Walthall, Elle Cole
    Walt and Beth Walthall with Elle Cole. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
  • 7 Susan Adzick and Linda Spina
    Susan Adzick and Linda Spina. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
  • 8 Ramona Jones, Sharon BArbee, Cynthia Beaird
    Romana Jones, Sharon Barbee and Cynthia Beaird.(Photo: Deborah Brown)
  • 9 Liz Respess, Michelle Mew
    Liz Respess and Michelle Mew. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
  • 10 Giana dePaul, Eleanor McClendon Bond, Regina Bruce
    Giana dePaul, Eleanor McClendon Bond and Regina Bruce. (Photo: Deborah Brown)

