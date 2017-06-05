Dallas Junior Forum 40th Anniversary & Spring Luncheon

by · June 5, 2017

  • CBS_0026
    Vanessa and Gary Hoffman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • CBS_0034
    Vanessa Hoffman and Mary Cartwright, and Gay Nassri at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • CBS_0132
    DJF Past Presidents - Back row: (left to right) Jamie Isbell, Julie Sheridan, Valerie McMahan, and Mary Cartwright. Front row: (left to right) Vanessa Hoffman, Joan Oxford, Carol Gregston, Leah Margerison, Vicki Olson, Marianna Thiebaud, Ann W. Jones, Sheila Moore, and Kristin Parrino. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • CBS_0135
    Boys from Jesuit College Preparatory in Dallas volunteer each year at the luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • CBS_0162
    Ali Mikles and Kim Schlegel Whitman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • CBS_0168
    Book signing with Kim Schlegel Whitman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • CBS_0186
    Kim Schlegel Whitman visits with Joy Meletio and Julia Kanneman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0013
    Pat Desmond, Linda Randall, and Bebe Wendell at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0015
    Kay Trapp, Lexia Allen, and Mary Cartwright at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0021
    Diana Melendez, Nancy Malooly, Bryan Starnes, and Helen Curtis at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0027
    Jeff and Sherri Hetler with Mary Lou and Forney Fleming at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0031
    Forney Fleming and David Cartwright at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0032
    Marilyn Hearne and Sandra Doll at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0036
    David and Mary Cartwright at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0050
    Corky Pledger, Maureen Anderson, and Janeva Longacre at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0063
    Sue Greta and Marla Nunally at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0066
    Kathy Miller and Candy Carby at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0067
    Janice Whitehill, Sue Ragsdale, Royce Cooper, Linda DeFee, and Linda McCarthy at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0071
    Laurie Jones, Shirley Worford, Monte McCarter, and Ann Shelton at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0075
    Kaylan VanPelt, Rebecca Trejo, and Cindy Shafer at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0085
    The silent auction section at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0095
    Julia Kanneman and Joy Meletio at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0101
    Heather Ormand and Andrew Snow at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0122
    Mary Lou Fleming, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, and Mary Cartwright at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0148
    Robin Skinner and Ashlee Kleinert at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0151
    Kim Schlegel Whitman and Ashlee Kleinert at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0154
    Rhona Streit, Diane Valek, Liz Barber, and Cindy May at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0159
    Jane McGarry and Kim Schlegel Whitman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0173
    Melissa Bellan, Jessica Vick, and Amanda Johnson at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0180
    DeeAnn Spencer and Gail Coil at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0188
    Suzanne Palmlund, Gary Hoffman, and Barbara McDaniel at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0193
    Ashley Brown, Tammy Oliver, Ann McKinley, and Katie Pedigo at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0222
    Jane McGarry speaking at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0416
    Keynote speaker Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
  • DSC_0549
    Keynote speaker Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)

