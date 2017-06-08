Dallas Women’s Foundation Announces $35 Million Raised
Dallas Women’s Foundation announced updates to its Unlocking Leadership Campaign by establishing a new recognition level, the Leadership Key Club, for those who have contributed $100,000 or more. In addition, $35 million has been raised to date.
The announcements were made at a dinner hosted by Ashlee and Chris Kleinert on May 31, who serve as campaign co-chairs along with Paula and Ron Parker and Trea and Richard Yip.
In 2013, Dallas Women’s Foundation began the Unlocking Leadership Campaign to raise $50 million to improve the future of North Texas by investing in the economic security and leadership potential of women and girls.
For those interested in donating to the campaign, contact Shawn Wills, Dallas Women’s Foundation senior vice president of development, at [email protected] or 214-525-5318.