Dallas Women’s Foundation Announces $35 Million Raised

by · June 8, 2017

    Shawn Wills, Dawn Hooper, Roslyn Dawson Thompson, and Kristyn Senters at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Roslyn Dawson and Rex Thompson at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Julie England and Retta Miller at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Kirk and Ellenore Knight Baker at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas FoundationAnn Margolin and Ka Cotter at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Roslyn Dawson Thompson and Paula Parker at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Roslyn Dawson Thompson and Caren Lock at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Caren Lock and Shawn Wills at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Sarah Losinger, Betty Regard, and Dena Jackson at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Ashlee Kleinert with Michael and Janice Sharry at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Ka Cotter, Chris Kleinert, and Paula Parker at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Ashlee and Chris Kleinert, Roslyn Dawson Thompson, and Paula Parker at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Stephen and Betty Suellentrop at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Paula Parker, Ellenore Knight Baker, Toni Muñoz-Hunt, Betty Regard, and Shawna D. Wilson at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Paula Parker and Shawna D. Wilson at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Ashlee Kleinert and Toni Muñoz-Hunt at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Ashlee and Chris Kleinert at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Caren Lock and Ellenore Knight Baker at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Exterior decorations at the announcement dinner. (Photo: Steve Foxall)

