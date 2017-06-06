Dallas Women’s Foundation Leadership Awards Dinner

On May 9 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, Dallas Women’s Foundation honored the recipients of its 2017 Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader Awards for how they have impacted the lives of women and girls in the North Texas area. Award recipients were honored at the Leadership Forum & Awards Dinner, presented by AT&T.

The women who were recipients in the first two years of the Women Helping Women awards were:

– Maura McNiel, for whom the Maura Awards are named.

– Vivian Castleberry.

– Ginny Whitehill.

– The Honorable Eddie Bernice Johnson.

– The Honorable Adlene Harrison.

Dallas Women’s Foundation is the largest regional women’s fund in the world. It is a trusted leader in advancing positive social and economic change for women and girls. The Foundation was built on the belief that when you invest in a woman, there is a ripple effect that benefits her family, her community and her world.