-
Sarah Losinger and Lisa Simmons. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Maria Mendez, Caren Lock, and Laura Nieto. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Lisa Montgomery and Bonnie Clinton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
William, Lisa, and Marvin Singleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Dr. Hope Jahren with Young Women’s Preparatory Network’s Irma Rangel students. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Roslyn Dawson Thompson and Lynn McBee with Young Women’s Preparatory Network’s Irma Rangel students. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Dr. Hope Jahren and Koshi Dhingra. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Sara Duran and Jane Hurst. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Joyce Goss, Selwyn Rayzor, Rachel Vinson, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Ellenore Knight Baker, Angela Crates, Shonn Brown, and Lisa Singleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Shawna Wilson and Laura Baldwin. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Shonn Brown, Dr. Hope Jahren, John Holt, Lisa Singleton, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Dr. Hope Jahren at the Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 32nd Annual Luncheon. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Nancy Ann Hunt and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Jan Hart Black, Connie Beck, and Rena Pederson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Roslyn Dawson Thompson at the Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 32nd Annual Luncheon. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Laran O'Neill, Sally Dutter, and Holly Hassmann. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Dr. Laura Freeman and Billie Bryant Schultz. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Hannah Fagadau, Sarah Miller, Stephanie Bernal, Joyce Goss, and Lindsay Billingsley. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Jennifer Biry, Lael Brodsky, and Jane Hurst. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Shonn Brown and Dr. Hope Jahren Lisa Singleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Dallas Women’s Foundation Board of Directors. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Shonn Brown and Dr. Hope Jahren Lisa Singleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Evan, Ryan, Shonn, Lily, and Clarence Brown. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Tricia Miller, Becky Bruder, and Fay Lidji. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Keynote speaker, Dr. Hope Jahren. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Dr. Carine Feyten, Nancy Ann Hunt, Lisa Simmons, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Lois Finkelman, and Representative, Linda Koop. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
-
Dawn Hooper, Gwen McKinney, and Rachel Vinson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)