The Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 32nd Annual Luncheon was held on Oct. 20 at the Hilton Anatole with the theme “She Who Dares”. From the presentation of an inspirational video of three local women talking about their careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), to trading cards featuring 33 women leaders in STEM and an inspirational speaker, the 1,400 attendees were challenged to do more to create greater opportunities for women and girls to lead.

Dr. Hope Jahren, an award-winning scientist, one of TIME Magazine’s Top 100 Influential People, best-selling author of Lab Girl and advocate for female equality in STEM, was the keynote speaker whose speech was also streamed to more than 10,000 students at 20 schools throughout Texas.

The luncheon is the Foundation’s principal fundraiser in support of its work to advance women’s economic security and leadership in North Texas and to drive positive social and economic change for women and girls through research, advocacy and grant-making.