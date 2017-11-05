Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 32nd Annual Luncheon

by · November 5, 2017

  • 9a Sarah Losinger Lisa Simmons
    Sarah Losinger and Lisa Simmons. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 10- Mendez, Lock and Nieto
    Maria Mendez, Caren Lock, and Laura Nieto. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 11 - Montgomery, Clinton
    Lisa Montgomery and Bonnie Clinton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 12 - Singletons
    William, Lisa, and Marvin Singleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Dallas Womens Foundation Luncheon
    Dr. Hope Jahren with Young Women’s Preparatory Network’s Irma Rangel students. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Dallas Womens Foundation Luncheon
    Roslyn Dawson Thompson and Lynn McBee with Young Women’s Preparatory Network’s Irma Rangel students. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 15 - Jahren and Koshi
    Dr. Hope Jahren and Koshi Dhingra. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 16 - Duran and Hurst
    Sara Duran and Jane Hurst. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 17 - Goss, Rayzor, Vinson, Dawson
    Joyce Goss, Selwyn Rayzor, Rachel Vinson, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 18 - Baker, Crates, Brown, Singleton
    Ellenore Knight Baker, Angela Crates, Shonn Brown, and Lisa Singleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 19 - Wilson_Baldwin
    Shawna Wilson and Laura Baldwin. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Dallas Womens Foundation Luncheon
    Shonn Brown, Dr. Hope Jahren, John Holt, Lisa Singleton, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 21 - Dr. Hope Jahren
    Dr. Hope Jahren at the Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 32nd Annual Luncheon. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 22 Nancy Ann Hunt Roslyn Dawson Thompson
    Nancy Ann Hunt and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 24 Jan Hart Black Connie Beck Rena Pederson
    Jan Hart Black, Connie Beck, and Rena Pederson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 25 - Roslyn Dawson Thompson
    Roslyn Dawson Thompson at the Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 32nd Annual Luncheon. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 26 Laran O'Neill Sally Dutter Holly Hassmann
    Laran O'Neill, Sally Dutter, and Holly Hassmann. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Dallas Womens Foundation Luncheon
    Dr. Laura Freeman and Billie Bryant Schultz. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Dallas Womens Foundation Luncheon
    Hannah Fagadau, Sarah Miller, Stephanie Bernal, Joyce Goss, and Lindsay Billingsley. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 1 - Biry, Brodsky, Hurst
    Jennifer Biry, Lael Brodsky, and Jane Hurst. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Dallas Womens Foundation Luncheon
    Shonn Brown and Dr. Hope Jahren Lisa Singleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 2 - Board
    Dallas Women’s Foundation Board of Directors. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Dallas Womens Foundation Luncheon
    Shonn Brown and Dr. Hope Jahren Lisa Singleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 3 -Browns
    Evan, Ryan, Shonn, Lily, and Clarence Brown. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 4 - Bruder, Tricia
    Tricia Miller, Becky Bruder, and Fay Lidji. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 5 Dr. Jahren
    Keynote speaker, Dr. Hope Jahren. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 6 -Feyten, Hunt, Simmons, RDT
    Dr. Carine Feyten, Nancy Ann Hunt, Lisa Simmons, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 7 - Finkelman, Koop
    Lois Finkelman, and Representative, Linda Koop. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • 8 -Hooper, McKinney, Vinson
    Dawn Hooper, Gwen McKinney, and Rachel Vinson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)

