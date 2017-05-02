DMA Speakeasy

by · May 2, 2017

  • Speakeasy.55
    Jeff Humin and Jennifer Hoover at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.75
    Angela and Kevin Jackson at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.78
    Kimberly and Daniel Day at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.91
    Maria and Richard Von Horvath at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.107
    Arielle Davis and Caroline Dickman at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.109
    James and Abigail Rust at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.123
    Erica Knoll and Rosemary Son at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.125
    Lauren Parrish and Paul Dragisic at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.129
    Chris and Dana Fuhrmann at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.220
    Sara Towe and Krista Hospodarsky at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.237
    Monica Berry, Sarah Stockton, and Holly Bosler at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.241
    Amanda Guerra and Wendy Topletz at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.246
    Hudson Jameson, Laura Penrod, Jordan Hartsell, and Judge Rucker at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.250
    Alia Reniers and Linda Snorina at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.253
    Kristin Patterson and Annie Luong at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.261
    Ali Anwar and Kathleen Morgan at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.265
    Heather Smith and Rachel Cochran at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.270
    Alexia Isaak and Jeremy Michiels at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.304
    "Best Flapper" costume winner Stephanie Surratt at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.306
    "Best Dapper Dan" costume winner Bennett Allen at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.310
    "Best Couple" costume winners Stephanie and Phillip Robinson at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.316
    Matthew Bosch and Elizabeth Zuk at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.325
    Laura Krauss and Laura Benoy at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.332
    Howard Jackson, Kerri Dibenedetto, and Nic Logan at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.349
    Emery and Mary Geosits with Mellissa and Dan Hawtof at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • Speakeasy.356
    Claire and Matt Blankenship at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 02

FORE! Golf and Tennis Tournament

April 27 @ 11:00 am - May 8 @ 12:00 am
Tue 02

Documentary: ‘Almost Sunrise’

May 2 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 03

CiboDivino Marketplace Italian Food & Wine Pairing Experience with Firriato Wines

May 3 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 04

Bryan’s House Spring Awards Luncheon & Fashion Show

May 4 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 04

National Day of Prayer at The Hope Center

May 4 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm