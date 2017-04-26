DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards Kick Off

by · April 26, 2017

    Tennell Atkins, Tracy Jordan, and Bodean Slaughter at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Susan and Monty Moncibais at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Kyle and Jared West at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    John and Betty Dodd at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Ben Fischer, Laree Hulshoff, and John R. Clutts at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Ron and Nancy Natinsky at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    John R. Clutts with E.V. and Scott Davidson at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Stan and Sara Lee Gardner with Sara and David Martineau at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Andy Smith, Ted R. Munselle, and Paul von Wupperfeld at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Tina Walsh and David Hyslop at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Bob and Barb Sypult at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    (Courtesy of Dallas Summer Musicals)
    John R. Clutts, John Fredrickson, and Tracy Jordan at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    John Fredrickson and Steve Noviello at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Patty and Berry Epstein at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    Lynn Mahurin and Sara Friedman at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
    John R. Clutts, Berry and Patty Epstein, and Sami Arslanlar at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theater Awards by Chris Waits

