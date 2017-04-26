DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards Kick Off

Tennell Atkins, Tracy Jordan, and Bodean Slaughter at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Susan and Monty Moncibais at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Kyle and Jared West at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

John and Betty Dodd at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Ben Fischer, Laree Hulshoff, and John R. Clutts at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Ron and Nancy Natinsky at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

John R. Clutts with E.V. and Scott Davidson at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Stan and Sara Lee Gardner with Sara and David Martineau at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Andy Smith, Ted R. Munselle, and Paul von Wupperfeld at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Tina Walsh and David Hyslop at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Bob and Barb Sypult at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

(Courtesy of Dallas Summer Musicals)

John R. Clutts, John Fredrickson, and Tracy Jordan at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

John Fredrickson and Steve Noviello at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Patty and Berry Epstein at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)

Lynn Mahurin and Sara Friedman at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)