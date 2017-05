On Feb. 18, 35 Symphony Debutantes took their bows at the 31st Annual Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The spotlight was on the debs, their families and dapper members of the Honor Guard.

The Debutante season started with an announcement party in May and ended with the Ball. It is a whirlwind season of numerous parties and events and rehearsals for the famous Texas Dip.