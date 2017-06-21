DSOL Debutante Introductions

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League introduced its 2017-18 debutantes during the June 2-4 Announcement Weekend festivities. The weekend marked the official start of a season of events culminating with the 32nd Presentation Ball, which will be held Feb. 17.

Announcement Weekend began with the Announcement Party on June 2 at Stanley Korshak. Korshak hosted a breakfast and gown show the following day featuring the Couture Collection by designer Mackenzie Brittingham. To conclude the weekend, Neiman Marcus hosted a gown show and dessert reception on Sunday.

Founded in 1946, the mission of the DSOL is to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education, and fundraising activities.