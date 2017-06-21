DSOL Debutante Introductions

by · June 21, 2017

  • 1 2017-2018 debutantes
    The 2017-2018 Debutantes at the announcement weekend event. (James French)
  • 2 Routh & Epperson
    Keith Routh, Presentation Ball Chair Lori Routh, DSOL president Mari Epperson, and Don Epperson (James French)
  • 3 kupp
    Julie, Katie, and Jeff Kupp (James French)
  • 4 meinecke
    Gerald, Megan, and Bridey Meinecke (James French)
  • 5 Lori Routh, Crawford Brock, Mari Epperson
    Lori Routh, Crawford Brock, and Mari Epperson (James French)
  • 6 leffert
    Jonathan, Catherine, and Carla Leffert (James French)
  • 7 mccormick
    Susan, Lane, and Robert McCormick (James French)
  • 8 gunnin
    Mark, Grace, and Jennifer Gunnin (James French)
  • 10 hyde
    Hope Hyde (James French)
  • 11 cordiak
    Bronwyn Cordiak and Diego Garcia (James French)
  • 12 stuart
    Madison Stuart and Joseph Lafferty (James French)
  • 13 group
    Alexis Bray, Kay Merritt, Caroline Morway, and Annabel McGill (James French)
  • 14 allday, bass beutel
    Caroline Allday, Meika Bass, and Caroline Beutel (James French)
  • 15 Lori & Mackenzie
    Lori Routh and Mackenzie Brittingham (James French)
  • EDITED9 reagor
    Angelique, Olivia, Jacqueline, and Lee Reagor at the announcement weekend event. (James French)

