Tuxedos and cocktail dresses were the attire for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s debutantes Casino Party held in Arlington Hall at Lee Park on July 8. The debs, honor guard, and their families had a buffet dinner, casino games, and dancing with live music by The Ice House Band.

The event was chaired by Eleanor McClendon Bond. Presentation Ball Chair is Lori Routh and DSOL President is Mari Epperson.