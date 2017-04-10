Esteemed chefs prepare unique dishes at Symphony of Chefs fundraiser

The 7th annual Symphony of Chefs benefiting KidLinks was held on Feb. 27 at the newly renovated and renamed Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station.

The culinary evening was led by Honorary Chairs D’Andra Simmons-Lock and Jeremy Lock, Event Co-Chairs Georgia and Marc Lyons and Bonnie and Nathan Shea and Honorary Chef Chair Salvatore Gisellu with Urban Family Restaurants.

Funds raised from the event will support KidLinks’ efforts to provide healing experiences for the special needs of children through the therapeutic power of music – a unique mission that seeks to enrich the lives of children everywhere through songs of health, healing and happiness.

The night began with an hors d’oeuvres reception featuring Rising Star Chefs Jan Loov of Texas Spice, Benjamin Maulsby of Happiest Hour and Juan Orocio of 4R Ranch Vineyards & Winery. DSQ Electric provided a live musical performance from the balcony in the Stationmasters Lounge lending a romantic flavor to the start of the night.

Guests then entered the ballroom for a seated four-course dinner prepared tableside by featured chefs with differing menus.

Each course was paired with wine selected by winemaker Willem Johnson of 4R Ranch Vineyards and Winery and a specialty cocktail using Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege cognac crafted by Joshua Hendrix, Hennessy Brand Mixologist. DSQ Electric played everything from classical music to pop throughout the dinner.

Good Morning Texas Co-Host Jane McGarry served as emcee for the evening and even got in on the action when she joined Tim Willett on stage for the culinary experiences live auction.

Their job was made easier after guests viewed a video called “Griffin’s Song”, bringing KidLinks’ work to life through the eyes of one young patient.

The evening concluded with a dessert reception by Pastry Chefs Dunia Borga of LaDuni Baking Studio, Tina Miller of Proper Baking Company and Tida Pichakron and Gianni Santin of Haute Sweets Patisserie.

The event was made possible in part by Presenting Sponsors Mason and Allen Custard, Emily and Bruce Robson and Kaari and James Wiklund.

The complete list of chefs included:

HORS D’OUEVRES RECEPTION – RISING STAR CHEFS

Jan Loov, Texas Spice

Benjamin Maulsby, Happiest Hour

Juan Orocio, 4R Ranch Vineyards & Winery

COURSED DINNER – FEATURED CHEFS

Kevin Ashade, Celebrity Chef

Andrew Bell, Saint Ann’s

Justin Box, The Cedars Social

Richard Chamberlain, Chamberlain’s Steak and Chop House

Robert James Clifford, Nick & Sam’s

Tiffany Derry, The Cupboard by Tiffany Derry

Fitzgerald Dodd, Celebrity Chef

Francesco Farris, Zio Cecio

Salvatore Gisellu, Urban Family Restaurants

Gorji, Canary by Gorji

Joshua Troy Harmon, Kitchen LTO

Josh Healy, Filament

Chad Houser, Café Momentum

Nick Hurry, Proof+Pantry

Uno Immanivong, Chino Chinatown

John Kleifgen, Nick & Sam’s Park Cities

Dan Landsberg, Dragonfly

Juan Orocio, 4R Ranch Vineyards & Winery

Ken Patrick, Celebrity Chef

Jared Robinette, Le Bilboquet

Jeramie Robison, Uchi Dallas

Steven Torbron, Asador

Jacob Williamson, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck

Yutaka Yamato, Yutaka Sushi Bistro

DESSERT RECEPTION – PASTRY CHEFS

Duni Borga, LaDuni Latin Cafe

Tina Miller, Proper Baking Company

Tida Pichakron and Gianni Santin, Haute Sweets Patisserie

ABOUT KIDLINKS

For decades, KidLinks has provided healing experiences for the special needs of children through performing arts and media. The support of donors has enabled KidLinks’ musicians to perform in hospitals and special care centers across the country, funded university-level music therapy training and provided free/low cost treatment programs for children in need. Through therapeutic music entertainment and clinical music therapy programming, KidLinks reaches children of any ability level.

Funds raised go directly to the creation of content for the Hugworks Children’s Network (HCN) – content that can improve the daily experiences of children when they need it most as well as provide educational resources for the adults who care for them.