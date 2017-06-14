Fashion Is Art

by · June 14, 2017

  • _DAN0122
    Angie Kadesky and Katherine Coker at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN0130
    Kathie and Joyann King at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN0146
    Margot Perot and Dee Simmons at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN0159
    Ramona Jones and Julie Oles at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN0177
    Carol Seay and Louise Griffeth at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN0188
    Lisa Cooley and Christie Carter at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN0205
    Stephanie Seay and Heather Randall at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN0243
    Jason and Brill Garrett with Ellen and John McStay at the patron party. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN0247
    Heather Washburne, Vicki Howland, and Elisa Summers at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN0373
    Montage of photos by photojournalist Jeremy Lock of those who were helped by The Salvation Army. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN1243
    Lindy Berkley, Kim Whitman, Amy Prestidge, and Laura Lear at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN1261
    Myrna and Krystal Schlegel at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • _DAN1372a
    Fashion show producer Jan Strimple at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_0079
    Nerissa von Helpenstill and Dustin Holcomb at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_0141
    Interior set up of the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_0234
    Jeremy and D'Andra Simmons Lock at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_1232
    Major Barbara and Major Jonathan Rich at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_1258
    Gene Jones, Major Barbara Rich, and Charlotte Jones Anderson at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)

