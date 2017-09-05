Fashionable Philanthropists

In Dallas, fashion and philanthropy often go hand in hand. Every autumn, 10 of the city’s most stylish and charitable women are spotlighted at the Crystal Charity Ball’s Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show & Luncheon. The ladies will grace the runway on Sept. 15 in featured designer and guest of honor Zac Posen’s 2017 Resort collection.
After three years under a grand tent in a parking lot adjacent to Neiman Marcus downtown, the 2017 spectacle is moving back inside the flagship store.
The notoriously sold-out event is one of Crystal Charity Ball’s two major events – the other being the black-tie ball. The ball, set for Dec. 2 at the Hilton Anatole, caps off the nonprofit’s yearly fundraising efforts. By that date, CCB hopes to have raised $5.8 million for select beneficiaries: Autism Treatment Center, Inc.; Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star; Children’s Medical Center Foundation; Dallas Holocaust Museum; Hunger Busters; Presbyterian Communities and Services Foundation; Rainbow Days; and Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy. In its 65-year history, the fundraising goal has always been met or exceeded.
This year’s Hall of Fame Honoree is Charlotte Jones Anderson, daughter of Jerry and Gene Jones. She was on the Best Dressed list from 2007-09. Charlotte has held leadership roles in many Dallas civic and charitable organizations, including Boys & Girls Club, Southwestern Medical Foundation, The Rise School, Shelton School, and Make-A-Wish North Texas. She was also the first woman to serve as chairman of the Salvation Army’s national advisory board. She and her family are generous patrons of the Crystal Charity Ball. She serves as the executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys. She is a member of the board of directors of Hilltop Corporation, and president of the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation. She and her mother have both won the Texas Cultural Trust’s Texas Medal of Arts Patron Award. She and her husband, Shy, have three children.
Tucker Enthoven is second-time honoree. She served on the board of directors of Senior Source, Big Thought, Educational First Steps, and the Letot Center Foundation. She is currently chairman of the 2017 Celebrating Women Luncheon, as well as the new member liaison and silent auction and special gifts co-chairman for the Crystal Charity Ball. She previously worked in computer sales for Hewlett Packard and marketing for Frito Lay. She and husband, Rich Enthoven, have four children.
Piper Wyatt is a second-time honoree. Currently, she is an underwriting co-chairman for the Crystal Charity Ball. Recent charitable affiliations include Vine and Dine, and the community advisory board for LaunchAbility’s Special Evening at the Meyerson. She is owner of PK Home, Inc., a wholesale textile rep agency. Piper and her husband, Mike, have multiple nieces, nephews, and godchildren, as well as two rescue dogs named Newton and Minnie Pearl.
Pat Harloe is a third-time honoree. She is a supporter of One Heart Project, Leap Global Missions, and the Medal of Honor Museum in South Carolina. Serves as a member of the underwriting, silent auction and special gifts, and children’s book committees for Crystal Charity Ball. Pat is currently self-publishing her first book, “Feast on Your Life – A Food Lover’s Memoir.” She and her husband, John, have five children.
Lisa Cooley is first-time honoree. A dedicated community volunteer, Lisa is currently serving as chairman of the New Friends New Life luncheon and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala. She recently served as honorary chairman of the Partner’s Card campaign for the Family Place, and is a member of the Crystal Charity Ball underwriting committee. Her past charitable affiliations have included Children’s Cancer Fund, Heroes for Children, Family Gateway, Housing Crisis Center, and TACA. She and her husband, Clay, have three children: Chance, Ciera, and Chase.
Katherine Coker Katherine is a third-time honoree. In addition to her Crystal Charity duties, she serves on the board of Equest, Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, American Heart Association, and as an advisor to the Girl Scouts Women of Distinction Luncheon. She has enjoyed a career as a creative director with a focus on experiential branding. She and her husband, Key, have two children: Olivia and Key, Jr.
Julie Hawes is third-time honoree. She serves on The Dallas Museum of Art’s board of trustees, and supports Dallas Contemporary, Nasher Sculpture Garden, and the SMU Meadows School of the Arts. She previously enjoyed a career as a residential designer with her own firm, Wood Butler Design. She is married to Ed Hawes.
Janie Condon is a third-time honoree. Her community involvement includes serving as chairman of the Cattle Baron’s Ball, Dallas Opera Ball, Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon, and Vine and Dine. She is currently the favors chairman, silent auction and special gifts co-chairman, and underwriting committee member for the Crystal Charity Ball. She has been a consultant and writer for more than ten years. Janie and her husband, David, have six children, and one grandchild on the way.
Delilah Boyd is a first-time honoree. She has served on the Crystal Charity Ball charity selection committee for 21 consecutive years, and her board affiliations include the Tate Lecture Series, March of Dimes, American Foundation for the Blind, and the Godbey Lecture series. She and her husband, Sam Boyd, and have a Shih Tzu puppy named Honey Belle.
Anita Arnold is second-year honoree. She currently serves on several nonprofit boards, including the Texas Cultural Trust, the Baylor Scott & White Healthcare System Foundation, SMU Tate Lecture Series, and the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Anita is a partner at TA Capital, a family-owned private equity firm. She and her husband, Truman Arnold, have three children and four grandchildren.
Amy Hegi is a first-time honoree. She is active in the Children’s Medical Auxiliary, Cattle Baron’s Ball, Junior Group of the Dallas Garden Club, and Interfaith Family Services. Sh served as children’s book co-chairman, underwriting co-chairman, and the silent auction and special gifts committee member for the Crystal Charity Ball. She was in the advertising industry before working in the buying office at Neiman Marcus and Harold’s. She and her husband, Peter, have three daughters.