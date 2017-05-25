Field of Dreams

by · May 25, 2017

  • Alanna Smith, Gabriela Guerra, Deve Sanford
    Alanna Smith, Gabriela Guerra, and Deve Sanford at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Alanna Smith
    Alanna Smith at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Andy Steingasser
    Andy Steingasser at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Anne Banks Blackwell, Elizabeth Cornelius, Jennifer Hemingson
    Anne Banks Blackwell, Elizabeth Cornelius, and Jennifer Hemingson at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Bill and Lezlie Noble, Reed and Monique Williams, Kimberly and Kyle Thomas
    Bill and Lezlie Noble, Reed and Monique Williams, and Kimberly and Kyle Thomas at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Cary Pierce - 2
    Cary Pierce at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Cindy Francheck, Jocelyn White
    Cindy Francheck and Jocelyn White at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • CJ and Phyllis Comu
    CJ and Phyllis Comu at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Clay Morris, Stefanie Klaudt
    Clay Morris and Stefanie Klaudt at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Dace Lucia Kidd
    Dace Lucia Kidd at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Darin and Margot Ruebel
    Darin and Margot Ruebel at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Doris Stark, Meredith Bach
    Doris Stark and Meredith Bach at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Field of Dreams Margaritas
    Field of Dreams Margaritas. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Jessica Dobbins
    Jessica Dobbins at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Jocelyn White, Jody Dean
    Jocelyn White and Jody Dean at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • JoJo White, Rhonda Kevlin
    JoJo White and Rhonda Kevlin at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Kathy Fielder, Jocelyn White
    Kathy Fielder and Jocelyn White at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Kathy, Bella and Jeromy Fielder
    Kathy, Bella, and Jeromy Fielder at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Kelly Howard, Blair Dwyer, Elizabeth Schwartz-2
    Kelly Howard, Blair Dwyer, and Elizabeth Schwartz at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Lezlie Noble, Monique Williams, Kimberly Thomas
    Lezlie Noble, Monique Williams, and Kimberly Thomas at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Lili Kellogg, Jean Wilson, Skip Haislip, Gail and Jonathan Pace
    Lili Kellogg, Jean Wilson, Skip Haislip, and Gail and Jonathan Pace at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Lili Kellogg, Joe Lucido, Jeff Hensley
    Lili Kellogg, Joe Lucido, and Jeff Hensley at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Linda Robinson, Denise Galetta
    Linda Robinson and Denise Galetta at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Michele Ritter, Leon Wellons, Andy Steingasser
    Michele Ritter, Leon Wellons, and Andy Steingasser at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Mimi and Rich Sterling
    Mimi and Rich Sterling at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Mitty Mohon, Stephanie Meyers - 2
    Mitty Mohon and Stephanie Meyers at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Mitty Mohon, Stephanie Meyers
    Mitty Mohon and Stephanie Meyers at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Norma Jean Schaltenbrand, Nancy Henger, Ana Rodriguez, Carolyn Anderson
    Norma Jean Schaltenbrand, Nancy Henger, Ana Rodriguez, and Carolyn Anderson at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Patrick and Kristy Sands
    Patrick and Kristy Sands at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Phyllis Comu, Susan Schwartz
    Phyllis Comu and Susan Schwartz at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Ray Johnston
    Ray Johnston performing at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Sandy Almanza, Sarai Vega
    Sandy Almanza and Sarai Vega at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Sara Wilkins, Brit Harless, Gretchen Darby, Abra Garrett
    Sara Wilkins, Brit Harless, Gretchen Darby, and Abra Garrett at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
  • Stacy Johnson, Steve Sumter, Ryan Wolf
    Stacy Johnson, Steve Sumter, and Ryan Wolf at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 25

Nicky’s Week, a St. Jude Fundraiser with RA Sushi

May 22 - May 28
Fri 26

Famous Monsters Convention Dallas

May 26 - May 28
Fri 26

Dallas CASA Volunteer Information

May 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sun 28

5th Annual Pup Crawl

May 28 @ 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Mon 29

Teens: Make Friends With Yourself

May 29 @ 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm