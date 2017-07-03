Fifth Annual Brew the Cure Fundraiser

by · July 3, 2017

  • HTH.4
    Atmosphere at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.6
    Jessica Jordan, Hannah Pratt, and Kendall Lunney at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.8
    Kate Reese, and Cindy Kramp at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.11
    Paul and Kat Scheurer with Megan Muehlstein and Rick Schreurer at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.20
    Kelsey and Fred Buttrell at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.29
    David Brownhill, Brian Bush, and Matt Panke at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.36
    Brett Moore and Michael Taylor at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.41
    Chad Hennings and Chase Morris at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.42
    Atmosphere at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.58
    Luke Cometti, Dan Mendez, Todd Scheffel, and Trevor Siemazi at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.64
    Melissa Pinkerton, Rob Howe, and Amy Camp at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.70
    Nathan and Maggie Bude with Sarah Anzjon at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.84
    Kelsey Buttrell and Amy Camp at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.88
    Brynn Bagot Allday and Nancy Gopez at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.92
    Kat Scheurer and Megan Muehlstein at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.96
    Atmosphere at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.99
    Atmosphere at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.105
    Fred Buttrell, JDRF Dallas Executive Director Amy Camp, Brew the Cure Chair Kelsey Buttrell, and Fred Hamilton at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.110
    Jim Heintz, Rick Scheurer, David Deffenbaugh, and Andy Fisher at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.122
    Linda O’Hea, Valerie Elkins, and Amy Harris at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.125
    Atmosphere at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
  • HTH.138
    Owner of Henderson Tap House Tim McEvilly and JDRF Dallas Executive Director Amy Camp at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« July 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 03

Makarios Community School 2017 Summer Camp

June 20 - August 3
Tue 04

Preston Hollow 4th of July Parade & Celebration

July 4 @ 8:30 am - 11:30 am
Fri 07

Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses

July 7 @ 10:00 am - July 23 @ 9:00 pm
Mon 17

Pop Camp 101

July 17 @ 9:00 am - July 21 @ 4:00 pm
Wed 19

Shakespeare in the Park: The Merry Wives of Windsor

July 19 @ 8:15 pm - 10:00 pm