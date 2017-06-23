Fifth Annual White Party

by · June 23, 2017

  • (2)PU5A0338
    Samba Dancers at the White Party. (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0012
    Decorations at the White Party. (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0026
    Sarie Morrison, Carolina Blaire, Jessica Tugert, and Adam Carriker (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0030
    Stefani Watters, Jason Ross, and Nann Gfund (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0033
    Chris Anderson, Korey Williams, Conrad DeBaillon, Malcolm Gage, and Brian Bristow from Park Place Dealership (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0043
    Kevan Chughtai, Malcolm Gage, and Kennedy Gibson from Park Place Dealership (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0055
    Aleena Raza and Laura Ailshire (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0081
    Bobby Jones, Jennifer Kesterson, and Aissa Foyt (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0092
    (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0121
    Justin James, Victor Calia, Kendall Angela, and Ryan Ozata (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0131
    Redina Patino, Pattie Basses, and Janie Thomas (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0135
    Katherine Weatherly-White, Lauren Sears, and Alex Bjornnes (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0175
    Kelcey Hamilton, Casey Nelson, and Megan McLoud (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0200
    Erin Cover, Paul Newlands, and Ashley Holland (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0224
    Jenn Dolim and Baylea Wood (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0235
    Caroline and Laurie Harrison (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0264
    Andrea Andrade, Ali Ibrahim, and Chrystie Trimmell (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0280
    Kay Weir, Shannon Grahman, and Michal Lauren Krikorian (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0289
    Shannon Graham and Kate Webb (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0301
    Adrienne Fields and Michael Emile Epps (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0306
    Josh Prunty, Jordan Heetland, Adam Lee, Jason Bunch, Eric Mazariegos, and Corey Williams (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0314
    Decorations at the White Party. (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0326
    Decorations at the White Party. (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0336
    Samba Dancers at the White Party. (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0346
    Laura Reeder, Emma Boulle, Maddie Reingold, Kristina Tsavoussis, Beatrice Kalish, and Anne Reeder (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0416
    Jane Weir and Lauren Baker (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0421
    Chela Moros and Michael Cooley (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0428
    Krystal Houle, Ryan Ozata, Hannah Wood, Cameron Rice, Aleena Raza, Justin James, and Laura Ailshire (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0442
    Kevin Burns and Amy Austin (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0469
    Caroline Harrison and Vodi Cook (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)
  • PU5A0486
    Khristi Sherrod and Brach Schwegman (Photo Courtesy: Wilkinson Center)

