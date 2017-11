The Dallas Opera’s season opened with the annual First Sight Fashion Show & Luncheon on Oct. 19 at the Winspear Opera House. Runway looks included 10 costumes by The Dallas Opera, as well as Salvatore Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter line. The First Night Pre-performance Dinner & After Party was held the following night with an extravagant dinner, production of Samson & Dalila, and an after party with food, music, dancing, and plenty of socializing.