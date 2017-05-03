Friends of The Warren Center Art of Music Gala

by · May 3, 2017

  • WC1-Table Setting
    Interior decoration at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC2-John Jardine, Jordan Roberts
    John Jardine and Jordan Roberts at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC3-Ben Smithee, Tim Ishii
    Ben Smithee and Tim Ishii at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC4-Ben Smithee, Jordan Roberts, Nick Adamson
    Ben Smithee, Jordan Roberts, and Nick Adamson at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC5-David Call, Tara Null, Tim Ishii, Ben Smithee
    David Call, Tara Null, Tim Ishii, and Ben Smithee at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC5-Jeff Coffin Music Piece for Live Auction
    Jeff Coffin Music Piece for Live Auction during the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC6-Melody & Rick Rogers
    Melody and Rick Rogers at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC7-Maya Delgado
    Maya Delgado performs at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC8-Jeff Coffin
    Jeff Coffin performs at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC9-Jamar Jones
    Jamar Jones performs at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC10-Artist Den
    The Artist Den at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC11-Model wearing Lucy Dang Design with Auctioneer
    Model wearing Lucy Dang Design with Auctioneer during the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC12-Brook Wallace
    Brook Wallace performs at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)
  • WC13-Warren Center Family
    Warren Center Family at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 03

FORE! Golf and Tennis Tournament

April 27 @ 11:00 am - May 8 @ 12:00 am
Wed 03

CiboDivino Marketplace Italian Food & Wine Pairing Experience with Firriato Wines

May 3 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 04

Bryan’s House Spring Awards Luncheon & Fashion Show

May 4 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 04

National Day of Prayer at The Hope Center

May 4 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Thu 04

Senior Dance Concert

May 4 @ 6:00 pm - May 7 @ 6:00 pm