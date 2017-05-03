Friends of The Warren Center Art of Music Gala

Interior decoration at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

John Jardine and Jordan Roberts at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

Ben Smithee and Tim Ishii at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

Ben Smithee, Jordan Roberts, and Nick Adamson at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

David Call, Tara Null, Tim Ishii, and Ben Smithee at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

Jeff Coffin Music Piece for Live Auction during the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

Melody and Rick Rogers at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

Maya Delgado performs at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

Jeff Coffin performs at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

Jamar Jones performs at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

The Artist Den at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

Model wearing Lucy Dang Design with Auctioneer during the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)

Brook Wallace performs at the Art of Music gala. (Photo: Rhiannon Lee)