Friends of The Warren Center Art of Music Gala
On Feb. 24, The Friends of The Warren Center raised over $60,000 at the 1st Annual Art of Music Gala, Synesthesia, at Southside Ballroom.
Headling the event was three-time Grammy award winner Jeff Coffin, of the Dave Matthews Band. The night featured the original compositions of: 10-year old aspiring actress and singer, Maya Delgado, six-time Emmy winning Disney composer Mark Watters; world champion fiddliest Brook Wallace; celebrity music producer Jamar Jones and 20-year-old classical composer Quinn Mason. The original pieces of art were created by: nationally acclaimed and award-winning oil and acrylic canvas artist Daniel Padilla; metal sculptors Luis and Arazeli Torres; local wood artist Christina Yielding; premier fashion designer Lucy Dang and bronze figurative sculptor Angela Mia De La Vega.
The Warren Center is a non-profit organization that advocates, serves and empowers children and families impacted by developmental delays and disabilities.