Betsy Orton and Sharon Fancher at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Paula Calise and Giana DePaul at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Sharon Fancher, Katy Murray, Lynn McBee, Gus Hinojosa, and Betsy Orton at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Cameron Gummer, Cindy Lindsley, and Sandra Fite at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Cindy Lindsley and Lynn McBee at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Anita Goomar and Sandy Sule at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Kay Whelan and Anja Woodson at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Lyn and Charles Skibell with Tish Witten at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Andrea Reich, Chad England, and Ashley Berges at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Mark Soto and Ashley Berges at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Diane Taheri, Tatiana Murphy, and Ashely Berges at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Alissa Kaiser, Cameron and Jay Gummer, and Irene Goussak at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Catherine and Mike Merritt at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Billy Fulmer and Shane Walker at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Karen Urie and Kristen Greenberg at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Andrea Reich and Miriam Fender at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

Debra Burns and Russell Dealey at the kick-off party. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)