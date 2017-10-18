Helping our Heroes Gala and Golf Tournament

by · October 18, 2017

  • HHGala2017.30
    Laura and Wess Derilek with Megan and Mark Price. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.39
    David and Caroline Perel. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.46
    Brandon, Shannon, Thomas, and Grady Hall. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.56
    Penny and David Cook. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.58
    David and Caroline Perel with Margarita and Michael Weis. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.66
    Johnnie Yellock and Michael Meyer. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.100
    Lauren and Steve Christensen with Bradley Wilson and Melanie Crum. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.108
    Brent and Chrissie Snyder. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.116
    Jake Rhodes, Helping Our Heroes Guest Speaker, Jeremy Lock, and Jim Pasant. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.119
    Johnnie Yellock, Sharon and Michael Meyer with Laura Nelson, Vanessa Keane, and Carl Fite. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.138
    Andy and Ezmer Evans. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HHGala2017.141
    Jared and Charlotte Smith with Chezelle and Brian Fiske. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.15
    Georgia and Travis Wilson with Marlon Watson, JB Edwards, and Art Seals. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.56
    Chuck Hunt, Mike Marasco, and Randy Gill. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.60
    John Darden and Lance Bergstrom. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.64
    Adam Acosta, Randy Gill, and Xavier Espinoza. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.93
    Johnnie Yellock and Michael Meyer. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.111
    Jeff Swan, Dan Ryan, Todd Ranta, and Doug Murray. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.114
    John Keow, Steve Cunningham, and Andrew Watson. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.127
    Kevin Hays and Steve Pilipchuk. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.205
    Marty Turco and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.209
    Joel Edwards, Brady Tinker, and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • HourHGT2017.233
    Laura Nelson, Melissa Riehl, and Lezleigh Kleibrink. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)

