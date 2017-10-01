Helping Our Heroes Gala and Golf Tournament

Helping Our Heroes Foundation (HOH) held its seventh annual Gala and Golf Tournament on Sept. 9, and Sept. 11, respectively, at Las Colinas Country Club.

Guests gathered at the gala to hear from co-chairs Michael Marasco and Travis Wilson, as well as local heroes. A silent and live auction then preceded an after party featuring DJ Jennifer Miller.

At the tournament, golfers and guests participated in a moment of silence to honor victims of the terrorist attacks, as well as first responders. Nicola Kouzes sang a rendition of the national anthem, and 2nd Battalion, 14th Marines presented the flags. Following the ceremony, golfers teed off for a fun day on the course, followed by an awards celebration with cocktails, dinner, and prizes.

MLB Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez made a special appearance at the tournament, along with Marty Turco of the Dallas Stars, ESPN’s Brady Tinker, and PGA Pro Joel Edwards.

“The Helping Our Heroes mission would not be upheld without the continuous support of sponsors and donors who graciously aid the organization year after year – many of whom have partnered with Helping Our Heroes since its conception, and some are new to the cause,” said Marasco. “However, all play a part in our growth as an organization, which allows us to provide financial support to our military members and their families, as well as first responders.”

Beneficiaries include the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation – the nation’s oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children, as well as the Semper Fi Fund, which provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to critically ill and injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Helping Our Heroes Annual Dinner and Golf Tournament sponsors included:

Medal of Honor Sponsor ($20,000): Christensen Wealth Management/Christensen Family Foundation

Bronze Star Sponsors ($5,000): Amerisouth

Supporting Sponsors ($2,500): Trip and Barbara Bomar; Caliber Associates Commercial Construction; Civitas Capital Group; Mary Campbell; and Fat Rabbit

Hole and Gala Sponsor ($1,500): Stone – Dobbs Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors; David G. Stone, AAMS and Juston J. Dobbs, MBS, CDFA, CFP; Charles T. Dix-U.S. Capital Advisors, LLC; Clayton Booth, U.S. Army; and Rachel V. Rose, who is the Principal of Rachel V. Rose, PLLC, and “of counsel” with The Nations Law Firm attorney, as well as agent to Jeremy T. Lock.

These parties helped to make a positive difference in the lives of veterans and their families through their support for the programs.