Helping Our Heroes Gala and Golf Tournament

by · October 1, 2017

    Laura and Wess Derilek with Megan and Mark Price. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    David and Caroline Perel. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Brandon, Shannon, Thomas, and Grady Hall. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Penny and David Cook. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    David and Caroline Perel with Margarita and Michael Weis. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Johnnie Yellock and Michael Meyer. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Lauren Christensen, Steve Christensen, Bradley Wilson, and Melanie Crum. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Brent Snyder and Chrissie Snyder. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Jake Rhodes, Jeremy Lock, and Jim Pasant. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Johnnie Yellock, Sharon Meyer, Michael Meyer, Vanessa Keane, and Carl Fite. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Andy Evans and Ezmer Evans. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Jared Smith, Charlotte Smith, Chezelle Fiske, and Brian Fiske. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Georgia Wilson, Travis Wilson, Marlon Watson, JB Edwards, and Art Seals. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Chuck Hunt, Mike Marasco, and Randy Gill. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    John Darden and Lance Bergstrom. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Adam Acosta, Randy Gill, and Xavier Espinoza. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Johnnie Yellock and Michael Meyer. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Jeff Swan, Dan Ryan, Todd Ranta, and Doug Murray. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    John Keow, Steve Cunningham, and Andrew Watson. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Kevin Hays and Steve Pilipchuk. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Marty Turco and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Joel Edwards, Brady Tinker, and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Laura Nelson, Melissa Riehl, and Lezleigh Kleibrink. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)

