Heroes for Children Raises $287,600

by · May 25, 2017

  1
    Kim Bannister and Jo Trizilla at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  2
    Tracy Rathbun, Larissa Linton, Jenny Dowen, Leah Still, Channing Smythe, and Stacy Kelly at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  3
    Alison and Mike Malone at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  4
    Cameron Smith, Holly Davis, and Brandy Morrison at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  5
    Lindsay Nordyke, Lauren Jacks, Laura Pustejovsky, Natalie Hildebrand, and Tiffany Miller at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  6
    Jenny Dowen, Tyler and Sarena Vilandre, Larissa Linton, and Justin Lopez at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  7
    HFC Families including Brooke and Jill Bott with Adrianna Stephenson and Emily Grubbs at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  9
    Jenny Dowen, Tracy Lange, Lisa Cooley, and Larissa Linton at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  10
    Sewell Team including Emily Peterson, Daniella Gigilio, Kathryn Copp, and Sterling Holmes at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)

