JDRF Reunion Golf Classic

by · July 21, 2017

  • GolfTDAC17.4 (1)
    Former Dallas Cowboys Player Cliff Harris and Former Dallas Cowboy and Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • GolfTDAC17.52
    Jose Rodriguez, Madeline Griffin, Alexa Grillo, and Kaitlyn Zozart, public affairs and community relations for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Ish Arebalos, C.J. Sims and Tori Mercado. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • GolfTDAC17.134
    Former Dallas Cowboys Butch Johnson and Billy Joe DuPree at the golf classic. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • GolfTDAC17.140
    Pioneer Natural Resources President and CEO Tim Dove, Former Dallas Cowboy Cliff Harris, and Vic Devincenzo at the golf classic. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • GolfTDAC17.174 (1)
    Former Dallas Cowboys Charlie Waters, Chad Hennings, Butch Johnson, Rayfield Wright, Cliff Harris, Former Dallas Cowboy and Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton, and Mike Renfro at the golf classic. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • GolfTDAC17.188
    Former Dallas Cowboy Charlie Waters and Dallas Cowboys Wide Receivers Coach Derek Dooley at the golf classic. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • GolfTDAC17.211
    Former Dallas Cowboy Russell Maryland, Dallas Cowboys Wide Receivers Coach Derek Dooley, Former Dallas Cowboy Butch Johnson, Former MBA player Don Stanhouse, Former NCAA player Doug Freeze, Former Dallas Cowboy Mike Renfro, Former Dallas Cowboy Chad Hennings, Former Dallas Cowboy DD Lewis, Former Dallas Cowboy Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones, former sportswriter Mickey Spagnola, Former Dallas Cowboys Kurt Petersen, Mel Renfro and Billy Joe DuPree, Former Dallas Cowboy and Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton, Tommy Harris, American Sports Reporter Ed Werder, Former Dallas Cowboy Cliff Harris, Former Baltimore Colt Lyle Blackwood, Former Dallas Cowboy Charlie Waters, Former Dallas Cowboy Rayfield Wright, Former St. Louis Cardinal Gary Hammond, Former NBA Phoenix Suns Forward Ira Terrell, Actor Burton ‘Bubba’ Gilliam, and Former NCAA coach Houston Nutt. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • GolfTDAC17.294 (1)
    Former Dallas Cowboys Rayfield Wright, Drew Pearson, Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones and Billy Joe DuPree, and Former NBA Phoenix Suns Forward Ira Terrell at the golf classic. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • GolfTDAC17.301
    Former Dallas Cowboy and Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton, DFW Sports Beat Host Brady Tinker and Former Dallas Cowboys Player Cliff Harris at the golf classic. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)

