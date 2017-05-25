JLD “All In” Auction Party

More than 300 guests enjoyed a fun-filled evening on April 22 for the Junior League of Dallas’ All In Auction Party, presented by Park Place Dealerships. The party was held at The Bomb Factory, with elegant décor throughout by At Home.

The night provided food catered by Two Sisters and an open bar for all guests to enjoy while placing their bets at gambling tables, bidding in an silent auction, and dancing to the upbeat music. Many guests also captured the moment snapping pics in the MYEVENTISTHEBOMB photo booth, which were shown on the big screen. The last hand of the night had guests dancing the evening away to Taylor Page Orchestra, sponsored by Jordan Kahn Music Company.

The Junior League of Dallas cultivates leaders who collectively address the critical needs of the community.