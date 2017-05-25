JLD “All In” Auction Party

by · May 25, 2017

  • JLDCasinoNight068
    Thomas Allen and JLD President Bonner Allen at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight069
    Sarah Klein and Nathan Pinzon at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight071
    Rachael and Chris Apodaca at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight084
    Jana Nobles, Sarah Groves, and Christa Sanford at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight087
    Ebony Rivon and Jodi McShan at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight092
    Erin Condon, Heinrich Oophuizea, Lacy Ball, and Patrick Miller at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight095
    Isabell Novakov, Christa Sanford, and Lisa Hewitt-Tibbs at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight103
    Jennifer Owens, Patsy Yung Micale, Mona Gupta, and Emily Brewer at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight110
    Kevin Cummings, Elizabeth Dickerson, Cat Crowe, Brenda Latman, and Roger Garcia at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight142
    Lauren Goddard and Hailey Middlebrook at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight166
    Rachael Mozelewski and Michelle Edgar at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight168
    India Rhodes, Elizabeth Dickerson, and Damany Daniel at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
  • JLDCasinoNight183
    Doris Lewis and Claire Wiswell at the casino party. (Photo: Celeste Smith)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 25

Nicky’s Week, a St. Jude Fundraiser with RA Sushi

May 22 - May 28
Fri 26

Famous Monsters Convention Dallas

May 26 - May 28
Fri 26

Dallas CASA Volunteer Information

May 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sun 28

5th Annual Pup Crawl

May 28 @ 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Mon 29

Teens: Make Friends With Yourself

May 29 @ 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm