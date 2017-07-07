Junior League of Dallas 2017 Speaker Reveal

by · July 7, 2017

    JLD President Jennifer Tobin, JLD Recognition Chair Jennifer Wegman, and JLD Development Vice President Elizabeth Dacus at the speaker reveal event. (Photos: Tamytha Smith)
    Courtney Edwards, 2017 Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Nikki Webb, and JLD Donor Development Chair Heather Bonfield at the speaker reveal event. (Photos: Tamytha Smith)
    JLD Special Events Chair Kate McCoy and Courtney Edwards at the speaker reveal event. (Photos: Tamytha Smith)
    Greg Cunningham, Tricia Cunningham, JLD Development Manager Kate Newman, and Margo Goodwin at the speaker reveal event. (Photos: Tamytha Smith)
    Hosts Angel and Marie Reyes at the speaker reveal event. (Photos: Tamytha Smith)
    Linda Secrest and Pat Prestidge at the speaker reveal event. (Photos: Tamytha Smith)
    Joanna Clark, Lynn McBee, and Nancy Gopez at the speaker reveal event. (Photos: Tamytha Smith)
    Ruth Altshuler and 2017-2018 Sustainer of the Year Linda Perryman Evans at the speaker reveal event. (Photos: Tamytha Smith)
    2017 Milestones Luncheon Co-Chairs Jennifer Scripps, Nikki Webb, and Sustaining Chair Debbie Scripps at the speaker reveal event. (Photos: Tamytha Smith)
    JLD Communications Vice President Bianca Hernandez, JLD Financial Vice President Jessica Boghetich, JLD President Jennifer Tobin, JLD Strategy Vice President Wynne Cunningham, JLD President-Elect Alicia Hall, JLD Development Vice President Elizabeth Dacus, and JLD Membership Vice President Elisabeth McHugh at the speaker reveal event. (Photos: Tamytha Smith)

