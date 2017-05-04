Junior League of Dallas 55th Annual Ball

by · May 4, 2017

  • 55thBall-109
    JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-110
    JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-113
    Nardos Design Dress. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • AD1V1243
    JLD Past Ball Chairs. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1262
    JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1268
    JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1283
    JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1284
    JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1291
    Mary Lou Gorno, Lydia Novakov, Linda Quisenberry, and Debbie Oates at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1292
    Keith Newman and Joe LaManna at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1298
    Grant Garlock, Kelly Donohue, Bethany and Stephen Holloway, and Angela Nash at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1302
    Jeremy and D'Andra Simmons-Lock with Lynn and Allan McBee at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1303
    Lynn McBee and Bonner Allen at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1309
    Christa Sanford, Bonner Allen, and Meredith Mosley at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1333
    James Sackett and Kimberly Yamanouchi at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1340
    Majed and Alma Nachawati with Danaree and Alex Allgood at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1346
    Wynne and Chris Cunningham with Lisa Hewitt Tibbs at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • AD1V1347
    Lana Constantine and Patrick Hoogendijk at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
  • JLBall17.3
    JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • JLBall17.7
    JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • JLBall17.9
    JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • JLBall17.65
    Tanya Foster, Paige Slates, and Amy Turner at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • JLBall17.69
    Brian and Samantha Lee with Nicole Bernard and Aaron Kohler at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • JLBall17.72
    Gail Madden and Linda Custard at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • JLBall17.73
    Debbie Snell and Karen Shuford at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • JLBall17.83
    Felipe and Emily Somerville Cabrera at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • JLBall17.95
    Lydia, Isabell, and Dan Novakov at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
  • 55thBall-4
    Laura Sparkman and Stephen McIntire at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-8
    Lena and Derek Alley at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-9
    David and Tracy Steiner at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-12
    Shannon and Roger Fisher at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-15
    Michael and Beth Llyod at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-33
    Sarah and Jon Burns at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-34
    Ashley Blurton, Jordan Buis, Jamie Buis, Kristin Moore, Brian Moore, Maureen Clark, Chad Clark, Holly Bond, Chris Paulsen and Lauren Paulsen at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-39
    Melissa and Darren Wickham at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-67
    Chad Schuford and Montana Bourland with David, Karen, Janna, and Matt Schuford at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-78
    Sewell Group at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
  • 55thBall-104
    Nardos Design Dress. (Photo: Audrey Cho)

