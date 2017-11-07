Methodist Health System Folsom Leadership Award

by · November 7, 2017

  • GM101117-1468-2 Harold and Joy Duncan
    Harold and Joy Duncan. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 1 group photo
    2017 Robert S. Folsom Leadership Awards Honoring David B. Miller. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 3 Katy Miller, Kyle Miller, Doug Brooks, David Miller
    Katy Miller, Kyle Miller, Doug Brooks, and David Miller. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 4 President Bush with Miller family
    President Bush with the Miller family. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 5 Deborah Miller Sanford, Carolyn Miller
    Deborah Miller Sanford and Carolyn Miller. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 6 Ken Hersh, Lottye and Bobby Lyle
    Ken Hersh, Lottye and Bobby Lyle. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 7a Gail and Gerald Turner
    Gail and Gerald Turner. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 8 Stacey and Dan Branch, Jeanne Phillips, Dr. Martin Hurst
    Stacey and Dan Branch, Jeanne Phillips, and Dr. Martin Hurst. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 9 Folsom family Don and Debbie Jarma, Sharon and Steve Folsom
    Don and Debbie Jarma with Sharon and Steve Folsom. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 10a Marilyn Mansfield, Dr. Stephen Mansfield
    Marilyn and Dr. Stephen Mansfield. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 11 Jim Johnston, Jerry Smith
    Jim Johnston and Jerry Smith. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 12 Robert McCulloch, Elaine and Michael Redden
    Robert McCulloch with Elaine and Michael Redden. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 13 Mike Boone, Mark Griege, Robert McCulloch
    Mike Boone, Mark Griege, and Robert McCulloch. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 15a Laura and Pete Lodwick
    Laura and Pete Lodwick. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 16 Tucker and Gina Bridwell
    Tucker and Gina Bridwell. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 17 Victor Crawford, Richard Duschi, Winston Wright
    Victor Crawford, Richard Duschi, and Winston Wright. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 19a Ken and Julie Hersh
    Ken and Julie Hersh. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 20 Luke and Candi Brandenberg
    Luke and Candi Brandenberg. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 21a Dwight and Claire Emanuelson
    Dwight and Claire Emanuelson. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 24a David and Tracey Huntley
    David and Tracey Huntley. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 27 Pete and Laura Lodwick, Gay and Bill Solomon
    Pete and Laura Lodwick with Gay and Bill Solomon. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 28 Brad Brooskire, Susanne Johnston, Jim Johnston, Jennifer Clyde, Andrew Clyde
    Brad Brooskire with Susanne and Jim Johnston and Jennifer and Andrew Clyde. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 29a Steve and Sharon Folsom
    Steve and Sharon Folsom. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 32a Larry and Kathy Helm
    Larry and Kathy Helm. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 33a John and Lori Collins
    John and Lori Collins. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 34a Louise LaManna, Dr. Joe LaManna
    Louise and Dr. Joe LaManna. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 36 Dr. Stephen Mansfield, Marilyn Mansfield, Gay Lynn and Kirk Wiginton
    Dr. Stephen and Marilyn Mansfield with Gay Lynn and Kirk Wiginton. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 37a Van and Melissa Miller
    Van and Melissa Miller. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 38a Paul and Jodi Miller
    Paul and Jodi Miller. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 40a BR and Denny Holman
    BR and Denny Holman. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 42 Selly and Joyce Belofsky, Chip Tardy
    Selly and Joyce Belofsky with Chip Tardy. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • 47a Candace and Gerald Alley
    Candace and Gerald Alley. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • GM101117-0976 Dr. William Howard, June Howard, Marilyn Mansfield, Dr. Stephen Mansfield
    Dr. William and June Howard with Marilyn and Dr. Stephen Mansfield. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • GM101117-1171
    David B. Miller at the Robert S. Folsom Leadership Awards in his honor. (Photo: Grant Miller)
  • GM101117-1291
    Jim Johnston at the 2017 Robert S. Folsom Leadership Awards Honoring David B. Miller. Photo by Grant Miller
  • GM101117-1398-2 Debbie and Don Jarma
    Debbie and Don Jarma. (Photo: Grant Miller)

