Mosaic Family Services Kickoff

Guests filled the Akola store on Aug. 2 for the kickoff party to the Mosaic Family Services Champion of Human Rights Gala.

A DJ provided the music as the 40 attendees enjoyed cocktails, light bites, and an exclusive first-look at the store’s fall designs. Gala co-chairs Ashley Anderson Smith and Nusia Sookarow and honorary chair Susan Posnick organized the event.

Akola Project CEO Brittany Merrill Underwood, who was honored at the kickoff event, will be receiving the Champion of Human Rights Award at the Oct. 2 casino-themed gala. Through her business, Akola trains and employs women in poverty.