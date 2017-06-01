New Friends New Life Raises Over $1.06M

by · June 1, 2017

  • 1-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Luncheon Co-Chairs Tanya Foster and Lisa Cooley at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • 12-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Susan Holt, Luane McWhorter, Jennifer Sheehan, and Amanda Markwald at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • 24-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Elaine Dickson, Claudeen Preston, Linda Willis, Armintha Peoples, Celleste Wallace, and Francene Vaden at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • 25-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Tammy Meade, Nancy Rivard, and Teresa Garza at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • 47-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Daneshe Bethune, Angela Nash, and Joy Duncan at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • 48-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Elaine Wittmann, Patricia Daniel, Stephanie Oliver, Denise Priewe, and Laura Singer at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • 71-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Lissie Donosky and Katherine Coker at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • 77-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Kelly Perkins, Heather Randall, Maggie Kipp, and Kate Rose Marquez at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • 79-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Local high schools representatives who piloted NFNL manKINDness® Curriculum: (Top Row) Lake Highlands Head Coach Lonnie Jordan, Berkner Head Coach Jim Ledford, BHS (Berkner) #16 Kevin Pierre, BHS #52 Lloyd McFarland, PHS (Pearce) #94 Troy Tubby, PHS #99 Quinn Boughton, PHS #88 Austin Forrester, Pearce Head Coach David Collins, Richardson Head Coach Greg Pels, (Bottom Row) LHHS (Lake Highlands) #15 Trumane Bell, LHHS #7 Terrance Clark, RHS (Richardson) #83 Christian Burrell, and RHS #95 Bryon Peck (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • 82-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Lisa Troutt and Martha Copeland at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • 96-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
    Grant Sparks, Todd Latiolais, Julia Walsh, Andrea Sparks, and Alan Schonborn at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
  • KBP_0018
    Debbie Munir with Wendy and Boyd Messmann at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0044
    Luncheon Co-Chairs Tanya Foster and Lisa Cooley at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0061
    Cheryl and Richard Joyner with and Ellen Winspear at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0068
    Sandy Nachman and Susan Chazanow at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0075
    Ashley Lindsay, Allison Holms, and Melissa Cameron at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0106
    Marsha Peavy and Nancy Best at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0114
    Jennifer Houser, Lisa Ogle, and Ellen Winspear at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0120
    Terrance Autry and Jim Savage with Jeoff and Lori Williams at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0128
    Dr. R. Gerald Turner and John Tolleson at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0136
    Steve Lineweaver and Lindsey Knutson at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0165
    Lisa Cooley, Kelly Cruse, Joe Ehrmann, Tanya Foster, Gail Turner, and Dr. R. Gerald Turner at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0171
    Diane Scovell, Pat Schenkel, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0189
    Dave Monaco, Chris Kleinert, and Jeremy Hodge at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0198
    Robin Bagwell and Katie Pedigo at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0212
    Denise Long, Morgan Kennedy, and Paige Kendrick at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0216
    Jennifer Chandler, Wendy Messmann, and Sarah Taylor at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0222
    Mary Lincoln Neely, Kristi Ardissone, Melinda Meadows, and Doris Bonvino at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0226
    Linda Lumsden, Gayla Plunkett, Tammy Ellis, and Susie Brennan at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0232
    Christie Carter and Claire Emanuelson at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0248
    David Pughes, Toni Pickens, and Pete Schenkel at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0270
    Jan Langbein, Robin Skinner, Ashlee Kleinert, and Katie Pedigo at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0273
    Tyler Kleinert, Will Ammons, and Ryan Bricker at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0277
    June and Peter McGuire at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0280
    Vicki Ramsey, Shannon Fischer, and Lynn Mahurin at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0289
    Ciara, Clay, and Lisa Cooley at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0297
    Joe Ehrmann, Mike Doocy, Nancy Rivard, and Shelia Fedrick at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0303
    Tracy Rathbun and Monique Hohman at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0411
    Shelly Slater speaking at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0694
    Keynote Speaker and Co-Founder of InSideOut Initiative Joe Ehrmann at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0740
    Dr. Carine Feyten, Sara Madsenmiller, and Chad Wick at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0752
    Kristine Hoyle, Jeanne Phillips, Faith Johnson, and Lisa Troutt at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0788
    Camille Grimes, Saleeta Rajuani, and Dena Oliver at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0793
    Clayton Oliphant and Jay McCauley at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0799
    Olivia Kearney and Cara French at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0807
    Lisa Cooley, Kelly Cruse, and Tanya Foster at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0814
    Pat and Bruce Morrice at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0819
    Ashlee Kleinert, Joe Ehrmann, and Nancy Ann Hunt at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • KBP_0825
    Gary Stove, Congressman Ted Poe, Nancy Ann Hunt, and Bill Morse at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

