DIFFA/Dallas: Burgers & Burgundy

by · October 26, 2017

  • 2017 DIFFA:Dallas Style Council Ambassadors
    2017 DIFFA:Dallas Style Council Ambassadors. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Al James, Jay Maggio
    Al James and Jay Maggio. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Alan May, Danielle Maurer, Jimmy Gigliotti
    Alan May, Danielle Maurer, and Jimmy Gigliotti. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Alison Johnson, Shayne Robinson, Steve Green (1)
    Alison Johnson, Shayne Robinson, and Steve Green. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Allane O'Neil, Dustin Holcomb
    Allane O'Neil and Dustin Holcomb. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Brendan Lewis, Salvatore Lamastra
    Brendan Lewis and Salvatore Lamastra. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Bryan LaFontaine, Shannon Small (1)
    Bryan LaFontaine and Shannon Small. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • BurgersBurgundy2017-2--0036WEB
    One of the burgers from the 9th Annual Burgers and Burgundy. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • BurgersBurgundy2017-2--0191WEB
    Ninth Annual Burgers & Burgundy, Hosted at the Joule Hotel. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • BurgersBurgundy2017-0141WEB
    Ninth Annual Burgers & Burgundy, Hosted at the Joule Hotel. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Candid Stephan Pyles
    Stephen Pyles at the 9th Annual Burgers & Burgundy. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Cearan Henley
    Cearan Henley at the 9th Annual Burgers & Burgundy. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Chris Weir, Matthew Gilley, Kimberly Weir
    Chris Weir, Matthew Gilley, and Kimberly Weir. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Christie Whitten, Claire Tompkins
    Christie Whitten and Claire Tompkins. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Christopher Meinders, Reesh Ismail
    Christopher Meinders and Reesh Ismail. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Dalton Gill, E.J. Griffin, Michael Shippe, Doniphan Moore
    Dalton Gill, E.J. Griffin, Michael Shippe, and Doniphan Moore. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • DJ Steffi Burns
    DJ Steffi Burns at the 9th Annual Burgers & Burgundy. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • E.J. Griffin, Reed Robertson
    E.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Elizabeth Grahsl, Steven Maroulis, Norah Meier, Emily Winkel
    Elizabeth Grahsl, Steven Maroulis, Norah Meier, and Emily Winkel. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Jason Oleniczak, Brittanie Buchanan Oleniczak
    Jason and Brittanie Buchanan Oleniczak. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Jim DiMarino, Brittanie Oleniczak, David Gonzalez (1)
    Jim DiMarino, Brittanie Oleniczak, and David Gonzalez. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Jimmy Gigliotti, Paul Hollowell, Mitch Mosley, J.L. Forke
    Jimmy Gigliotti, Paul Hollowell, Mitch Mosley, and J.L. Forke. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • John Reoch, Antonia Hubert (1)
    John Reoch and Antonia Hubert. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Katy Sargent, Caroline Rubalcava (1)
    Katy Sargent and Caroline Rubalcava. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Lainie Kritser, Graeme Ross
    Lainie Kritser and Graeme Ross. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Leah Pasant, Jennifer Hadick (1)
    Leah Pasant and Jennifer Hadick. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Megan and Michael Bennett, Stephanie McElroy (1)
    Megan and Michael Bennett with Stephanie McElroy. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Melissa Enriquez, Brian Ramos
    Melissa Enriquez and Brian Ramos. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Noel Rodriguez, Lee Borchert
    Noel Rodriguez and Lee Borchert. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Rhonda Sargent Chambers, Clint Bradley (1)
    Rhonda Sargent Chambers, and Clint Bradley. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Ryan Green, Simona Beal, John Marrs (1)
    Ryan Green, Simona Beal, and John Marrs. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Thomas Byrd, Phil Harrison (1)
    Thomas Byrd and Phil Harrison. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)

