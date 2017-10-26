DIFFA/Dallas: Burgers & Burgundy

DIFFA/Dallas celebrated the announcement of its 2017 Style Council Ambassadors on Oct. 6 with cocktails, hamburgers cooked by renowned chefs, and a silent auction at the Burgers and Burgundy event held at The Eye at The Joule. Phil Harrison served as the event chair.

Style Council Ambassadors are crucial representatives of the organization who help raise funds, awareness, and educate the community about the organization and its mission to end HIV/AIDS in North Texas.