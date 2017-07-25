Parade of Playhouses

by · July 25, 2017

  • IMG_6123
    Paw Rescue playhouse designed by Riaan Kotze and provided by Holder Construction Company. (Photo: Imani Chet Lytle)
  • IMG_6130
    Game Changer playhouse provided by HARMAN, a Samsung Company. (Photo: Imani Chet Lytle)
  • IMG_6132
    Crest Hobbit House playhouse provided by Crest. (Photo: Imani Chet Lytle)
  • IMG_6136
    Whimsical Cottage playhouse designed by Brian S. Easley Residential Designs and provided by L.R.O. Residential. (Photo: Imani Chet Lytle)
  • IMG_6144
    Playhouse Rock playhouse designed by Amrita Raja and Katharine Storr and provided by af architecture & fabrication, inc. (Photo: Imani Chet Lytle)
  • IMG_6148
    DIAPHYSIS playhouse provided by The University of Oklahoma College of Architecture. (Photo: Imani Chet Lytle)
  • IMG_6154
    CUADRADO playhouse designed by Domiteaux + Baggett Architects and provided by Robert Hopson Construction Group. (Photo: Imani Chet Lytle)

