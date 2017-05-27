Partners Card 25th Anniversary Kick Off
A crowd gathered in Highland Park Village May 18 to help The Family Place kick off the 25th anniversary of Partners Card, presented by Bank of Texas. Guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Jennifer Miller, appetizers provided by Lombardi’s Family Concepts, an open bar and a fun photo booth from LeForce Entertainment.
They also introduced the new Partners Card App where you can buy or gift a card, view participating stores, see upcoming Partners Card events and more.
This year’s 10-day Partners Card shopping event will be Friday, October 27 through Sunday, November 5, 2017. Cardholders are invited to shop with a purpose and help The Family Place reach its goal of raising $1.2 million.