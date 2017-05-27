Partners Card 25th Anniversary Kick Off

Partners Card 2017 Co-Chairs Jennifer Burns and Brynn Bagot Allday at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

The Family Place CEO Paige Flink and The Family Place Vice President of Development Melissa Sherrill Martin at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Paula McCloud, Paige Flink, and Dana Clack at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Melissa Sherrill Martin, Heather Street Baker, and Brett Dougall at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Mary Gall, Stephen Bodwell, and Partners Card 2017 Co-Chair Jennifer Burns at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Naz Jannah and Walter Love at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Amy Camp, Partners Card 2017 Co-Chair Brynn Bagot Allday, and Past Partners Card Chair Diana Hamilton at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Partners Card 2017 Honorary Chair Joanne Teichman, Past Partners Card Chair Lynn McBee, and Partners Card 2017 Honorary Chair Charles Teichman at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Past Partners Card Chair Maggie Cook Kipp, Katherine Wynne, Scott Turner, The Family Place Vice President of Development Melissa Sherrill Martin, and Kelly Perkins at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Kelly Jakauc, Amanda DeGraff, and The Family Place Development Manager Heather Street Baker at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Traci and Ryan Freling at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Past Partners Card Chairs with Paige Flink at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

David and Sheryl Pidgeon at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Roderick Bonds and Cameo Raymond at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Meg Bither and Past Partners Card Chair Diane Fullingim at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

Bank of Texas Team Ralph Prieto, Eric White, and Mike Meredith at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)