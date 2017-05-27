Partners Card 25th Anniversary Kick Off

by · May 27, 2017

  • PCH004
    Partners Card 2017 Co-Chairs Jennifer Burns and Brynn Bagot Allday at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH011
    The Family Place CEO Paige Flink and The Family Place Vice President of Development Melissa Sherrill Martin at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH019
    Paula McCloud, Paige Flink, and Dana Clack at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH028
    Melissa Sherrill Martin, Heather Street Baker, and Brett Dougall at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH036
    Mary Gall, Stephen Bodwell, and Partners Card 2017 Co-Chair Jennifer Burns at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH038
    Naz Jannah and Walter Love at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH041
    Amy Camp, Partners Card 2017 Co-Chair Brynn Bagot Allday, and Past Partners Card Chair Diana Hamilton at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH043
    Partners Card 2017 Honorary Chair Joanne Teichman, Past Partners Card Chair Lynn McBee, and Partners Card 2017 Honorary Chair Charles Teichman at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH049
    Past Partners Card Chair Maggie Cook Kipp, Katherine Wynne, Scott Turner, The Family Place Vice President of Development Melissa Sherrill Martin, and Kelly Perkins at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH076
    Kelly Jakauc, Amanda DeGraff, and The Family Place Development Manager Heather Street Baker at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH079
    Traci and Ryan Freling at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH091
    Past Partners Card Chairs with Paige Flink at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH093
    David and Sheryl Pidgeon at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH096
    Roderick Bonds and Cameo Raymond at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH097
    Meg Bither and Past Partners Card Chair Diane Fullingim at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH101
    Bank of Texas Team Ralph Prieto, Eric White, and Mike Meredith at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
  • PCH102
    Myriam Prodanovic, Anton Prodanovic, and Past Partners Card Chair Sara Friedman at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)

