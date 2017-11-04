Rolls-Royce Phantom VII Unveiling

by · November 4, 2017

  • Park Place Phantom
    Heidi Barta, Kristin Strayhan and Marcus Fuller. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Portia Johnson and Thomas Bowers. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Maggie Parks during the unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Sharon and Doug O'Banion. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Chase Finch and Mia Damommio. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Shannon Carmody with Jessica and Kieran McGrath. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Carol West and Texas Senator Royce West . (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Don and Sloane Schmidt. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Maurice Hooker, Arnie Verbeek and Vincent Parra. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Leslie Rangel and Alex Rios. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Nicole and James Burton (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Jim and Caroline Nixon. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Katie Edgar, Hayden Solomon, and Kimberly Lacher. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Alexis Conlin during the unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • RRp007
    The custom black diamond ring designed by Sleipnir Diamonds, in honor of the new Phanton VII. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • RRp024
    Heath and Kristin Strayhan. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • RRp140
    Cailin Weller and Nick Baker. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • RRp141
    Grant Farmer, Gina Ginsburg, Brian Bristow, and Malcolm Gage, Rolls-Royce Motorcars Sales Manager. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • RRp149
    Dan Harrison with Apryl and James Iley. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • RRp152
    Charme Gallini and Meriam Calabria. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • RRp155
    Spencer and Ilona Mackenzie. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • RRp158
    Molly Devoss, Dewey Vaughn. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • RRp189
    The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dallas viewing of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • RRp208
    Tiffany Payne at the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII unveiling. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Phantom
    Heath Strayhan, Park Place Premier Collection GM welcomes guests. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)

