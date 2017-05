Roughton Galleries hosted an opening party presenting its newest exhibit, Texas Modernists, which features a collection of works by four of Texas’ most important 20th and 21st century artists: Otis Huband, Mark Lavatelli, Margaret Putnam and Dan Rizzie.

Roughton Galleries is housed in a 1931 two-story Spanish Colonial which was designed by renowned architects Foshee and Cheek, who also designed the renowned Highland Park Village.

The exhibit runs through May 30.