Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison Honored as Visionary Woman

Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison was honored as the 2017 Visionary Woman by Juliette Fowler Communities at the 5th Annual Visionary Women Luncheon, May 12, at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Additionally, Madeline Johnston White, a Texas Christian University graduate social work major, and the Christian Churches (Disciples of Christ) were recognized.

In honor of the organization’s anniversary celebration, Actress Sally Vahle, dressed as Juliette Fowler, posed for pictures with guests during the reception.

Annually, the luncheon honors individuals who embodies a compassionate spirit and who use their visionary leadership and gifts to make a difference in the lives of others in the community.