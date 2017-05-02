Slipper Club “Beyond the Mask” Gala

by · May 2, 2017

  • Anna Alaback, Chloe Reed, Leslie Ingram, Lauren Metzel, Camille Sokolosky
    Anna Alaback, Chloe Reed, Leslie Ingram, Lauren Metzel, and Camille Sokolosky at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Blaire Metcalfe, Heather Trumpfeller, Alex Bjornnes, Julie Butkus
    Blaire Metcalfe, Heather Trumpfeller, Alex Bjornnes, and Julie Butkus at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Caroline Baliker, John Bonadelle, Billy Nayden, Chelsea Parish, Stephanie Tatum, Billy Machina
    Caroline Baliker, John Bonadelle, Billy Nayden, Chelsea Parish, Stephanie Tatum, and Billy Machina at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Caroline Estes, Slipper Club President Morgan Madison Wade
    Caroline Estes and Morgan Madison Wade at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Dancing 1
    Attendees dancing at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Dancing 2
    Attendees dancing and singing at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Dancing 3
    Attendees dancing at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Fallon Bock, Elizabeth Metzger
    Fallon Bock and Elizabeth Metzger at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Hartley Hobson, Carley Nelson, Mary Valuck, Caroline Hanson
    Hartley Hobson, Carley Nelson, Mary Valuck, and Caroline Hanson at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Heather Trumpfeller, Trevor Cadigan
    Heather Trumpfeller and Trevor Cadigan at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Jake Winstel, Sam Fritsch, Alex Spinazzola, Patrick Harris, Courtney Quinn, Madeline Buckthal
    Jake Winstel, Sam Fritsch, Alex Spinazzola, Patrick Harris, Courtney Quinn, and Madeline Buckthal at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Meredith Allen, Kamel Brakta, Mandy Morgan, Minette Morgan, Ali Morgan
    Meredith Allen, Kamel Brakta, Mandy Morgan, Minette Morgan, and Ali Morgan at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
  • Meredith Allen, Meg Sokolosky
    Meredith Allen and Meg Sokolosky at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)

