Slipper Club “Beyond the Mask” Gala

The Slipper Club of Dallas hosted the 21st Annual Gala & Silent Auction, “Beyond the Mask”, on Feb. 4 at the Omni Hotel with over 800 people in attendance.

Additionally, Slipper Club announced it raised a record breaking $116,621 for its 2016-17 beneficiary, Rays of Light.

President Morgan Madison Wade and Gala Chair Meg Sokolosky, along with the rest of the 2016-17 Slipper Board, will present the check to Rays of Light. “This year was really unbelievable, not only in terms of breaking the record for money raised for a beneficiary, but also getting to volunteer our Friday nights with the children of Rays of Light and seeing directly how we will impact these children and the organization,” Sokolosky said.