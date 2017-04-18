Southwestern Medical Foundation Presented The Sprague Award
Southwestern Medical Foundation presented The Sprague Award, its highest community honor, to Hoblitzelle Foundation at a private dinner at Old Parkland on on Feb. 7.
The evening celebrated Hoblitzelle Foundation’s tremendous impact in the building of our community, profound support for the health care priorities of the city, and their latest gift to UT Southwestern’s Peter O’Donnell Brain Institute. The award was created in 1991 and since then has been awarded to 45 distinguished civic and business leaders.