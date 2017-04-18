Southwestern Medical Foundation – The Cary Council
The Cary Council engaged in a conversation with Lyda Hill moderated by Bill Solomon, and learned from tremendous community leaders on Jan. 18th at the Old Parkland Campus.
The Cary Council is a group of young emerging leaders dedicated to creating a greater awareness of the mission of Southwestern Medical Foundation and UT Southwestern among young professionals and leaders to advance the important cause of academic medicine, research and medical education in the community.