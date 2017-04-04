SPCA Paws for a Cause

by · April 4, 2017

    Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Katy Murray, and James Bias at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)
    James Bias and Jan Rees-Jones at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)
    Angela Thompson, Mary Spencer, and Ann Marcus at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)
    Andrea Alcorn and Karen Urie at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)
    Steve Wilson, Felicia Kerney, James Bias, and Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)
    Guests mingling at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)
    Skip Trimble, Cile Holloway, and Sidney Bradford at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)
    Renee Winter, Natalie Taylor with Don and Susan Russell at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)
    Monica R. Alonzo and James Bias at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)
    Gwen Echols, Vic Vincent, and Kristy Vincent at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)
    Dean McSherry and Kristen Greenberg at the Paws Cause event. (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)

