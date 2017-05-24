TACA Lexus Party on the Green

Event co-chairs Tia and Katherine Wynne, at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Chefs by the water at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Tia Wynne, Wanda Gierhart, Dean Fearing, Katherine Wynne, Staci Ferber, and Holly Reed at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

TACA board chairs Lara Harris and Donna Wilhelm at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Wanda Gierhart and Dean Fearing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Wolford McCue, TACA president, and Cheryl McCue at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Diane and Hal Brierley at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Jessica Johnson and Tjuanna Winters (American Airlines) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Walter and Laura Elcock with Michael D. Fitzpatrick at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Caroline Rose Hunt and Robert Brackbill at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Leldon and Gwen Echols with Kirsten James and Debra Caudy at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Matt and Cecily Bolding at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Michele and Stephen Vobach at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Tia and Katherine Wynne with Gillian Breidenbach at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Annette and Myron Watkins at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Boyd and Wendy Messman at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Michaela Lay, Chef Dean Fearing, and Jordan Whitney at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Chris Heinbaugh, Holly Reed, Amy Meadows, and Michael Meadows at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Phillip Capers and Joan Wynne at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Kimberly Bloede and Robyn Stevens at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Allison Pearl and D'Andra Simmons Lock at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Rosie Delgillo, Chef Janice Provost, and Eddie DeLaCruz (Parigi) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Colin Younce, Chef Sara Griffin, and Kyle Jamos (Chelsea Corner) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Enrique Cedillo, Chef Sonny Pache, and Rigaberto Cabrera (Ocean Prime) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Chef Sader Matheis and Angela Catiglione (Salum Restaurant) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Ryan Olmos and Chef Daniele Puelo (CiboDivino) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Chef Tida Pichakron and John Obregon (Haute Sweets Patisserie) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Chef John Gilbert, Chef Michael Gooch, Kevin Ingram, Chris Carroll, and Stewart Selleck (G Texas Custom Catering) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Gracelda Lopez, Naomi Fraga, and Fernando Perez at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Bruce Zalk, Malik Cantu, and Chef John Tesar (Knife at The Highland Dallas) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

David Ocampo, Joe Rivera, Chef Jeffrey Kollinger, Ernesto Gusman, and Paty Rubio (Tillman's Roadhouse) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Marybeth Marxer, Chef Nicolas Blouin, and Irene Matibag (Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Raul Garcia, Chef Drew Swanson, Michelle Saucedo, John DeLao, Jeff Carter, and Daniel Jermiya (Wolfgang Puck Catering) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Liz Bolden and Amber Armstrong at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Joanie Schultz and Greg Patterson at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Ron and Alana Brame at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Al and Sherri Adams at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Lucero Prada and Dan Frogge at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Sally and Ross Taylor at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Richard and Glenna Tanenbaum with Becky and Jeff Mallace at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Fran Khan and Sherry Williams at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Sharon Moseley and Dierk Hohman at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Suzy and Hank Bashore at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Gay Lynn and Scott Obenshain at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Steve and Lyndsey Hustoles at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Carolyn and Loren Greaves at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Karol Omlor, Wolford McCue, and Jennifer Swift at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Michael D. Fitzpatrick performs for guests at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Shakespeare Dallas performing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Sean J. Smith, a Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancer, performing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Dark Circles Contemporary Dance performing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)