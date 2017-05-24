TACA Lexus Party on the Green

by · May 24, 2017

  • 1 Tia Wynne, Katherine Wynne, event co-chairs
    Event co-chairs Tia and Katherine Wynne, at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 1.5 Chefs by the water
    Chefs by the water at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 2 Tia Wynne, Wanda Gierhart, Dean Fearing, Katherine Wynne, Staci Ferber, Holly Reed
    Tia Wynne, Wanda Gierhart, Dean Fearing, Katherine Wynne, Staci Ferber, and Holly Reed at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 3 Lara Harris, Donna Wilhelm (TACA board chair)
    TACA board chairs Lara Harris and Donna Wilhelm at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 4 Wanda Gierhart, Dean Fearing (1)
    Wanda Gierhart and Dean Fearing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 5 Wolford McCue (TACA president), Cheryl McCue (1)
    Wolford McCue, TACA president, and Cheryl McCue at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 6 Diane Brierley, Hal Brierley
    Diane and Hal Brierley at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 7 Jessica Johnson, Tjuanna Winters (American Airlines)
    Jessica Johnson and Tjuanna Winters (American Airlines) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 8 Walter Elcock, Laura Elcock, Michael D. Fitzpatrick
    Walter and Laura Elcock with Michael D. Fitzpatrick at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 9 Caroline Rose Hunt, Robert Brackbill
    Caroline Rose Hunt and Robert Brackbill at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 10 Leldon Echols, Gwen Echols, Kirsten James, Debra Caudy (1)
    Leldon and Gwen Echols with Kirsten James and Debra Caudy at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 13 Matt Bolding, Cecily Bolding (1)
    Matt and Cecily Bolding at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 14 Michele Vobach, Stephen Vobach (1)
    Michele and Stephen Vobach at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 15 Tia Wynne, Katherine Wynne, Gillian Breidenbach (1)
    Tia and Katherine Wynne with Gillian Breidenbach at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 19 Annette Watkins, Myron Watkins (1)
    Annette and Myron Watkins at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 20 Boyd Messman, Wendy Messman (1)
    Boyd and Wendy Messman at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 20 Michaela Lay, Chef Dean Fearing, Jordan Whitney
    Michaela Lay, Chef Dean Fearing, and Jordan Whitney at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 21 Chris Heinbaugh, Holly Reed, Amy Meadows, Michael Meadows (1)
    Chris Heinbaugh, Holly Reed, Amy Meadows, and Michael Meadows at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 74 Phillip Capers, Joan Wynne (1)
    Phillip Capers and Joan Wynne at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 75 Kimberly Bloede, Robyn Stevens (1)
    Kimberly Bloede and Robyn Stevens at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 87 Allison Pearl, D'Andra Simmons Lock
    Allison Pearl and D'Andra Simmons Lock at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 101 Rosie Delgillo, Chef Janice Provost, Eddie DeLaCruz (Parigi)
    Rosie Delgillo, Chef Janice Provost, and Eddie DeLaCruz (Parigi) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 102 Colin Younce, Chef Sara Griffin, Kyle Jamos (Chelsea Corner)
    Colin Younce, Chef Sara Griffin, and Kyle Jamos (Chelsea Corner) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 103 Enrique Cedillo, Chef Sonny Pache, Rigaberto Cabrera (Ocean Prime)
    Enrique Cedillo, Chef Sonny Pache, and Rigaberto Cabrera (Ocean Prime) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 104 Chef Sader Matheis, Angela Catiglione (Salum Restaurant)
    Chef Sader Matheis and Angela Catiglione (Salum Restaurant) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 105 Ryan Olmos, Chef Daniele Puelo (CiboDivino)
    Ryan Olmos and Chef Daniele Puelo (CiboDivino) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 106 Chef Tida Pichakron, John Obregon (Haute Sweets Patisserie)
    Chef Tida Pichakron and John Obregon (Haute Sweets Patisserie) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 107 Chef John Gilbert, Chef Michael Gooch, Kevin Ingram, Chris Carroll, Stewart Selleck (G Texas Custom Catering)
    Chef John Gilbert, Chef Michael Gooch, Kevin Ingram, Chris Carroll, and Stewart Selleck (G Texas Custom Catering) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 108 Gracelda Lopez, Naomi Fraga, Fernando Perez
    Gracelda Lopez, Naomi Fraga, and Fernando Perez at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 109 Bruce Zalk, Malik Cantu, Chef John Tesar (Knife at The Highland Dallas)
    Bruce Zalk, Malik Cantu, and Chef John Tesar (Knife at The Highland Dallas) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 110 David Ocampo, Joe Rivera, Chef Jeffrey Kollinger, Ernesto Gusman, Paty Rubio (Tillman's Roadhouse)
    David Ocampo, Joe Rivera, Chef Jeffrey Kollinger, Ernesto Gusman, and Paty Rubio (Tillman's Roadhouse) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 111 Marybeth Marxer, Chef Nicolas Blouin, Irene Matibag (Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek)
    Marybeth Marxer, Chef Nicolas Blouin, and Irene Matibag (Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 112 Raul Garcia, Chef Drew Swanson, Michelle Saucedo, John DeLao, Jeff Carter, Daniel Jermiya (Wolfgang Puck Catering)
    Raul Garcia, Chef Drew Swanson, Michelle Saucedo, John DeLao, Jeff Carter, and Daniel Jermiya (Wolfgang Puck Catering) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 115 Liz Bolden, Amber Armstrong (1)
    Liz Bolden and Amber Armstrong at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 119 Joanie Schultz, Greg Patterson
    Joanie Schultz and Greg Patterson at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 120 Ron Brame, Alana Brame (1)
    Ron and Alana Brame at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 121 Al Adams, Sherri Adams (1)
    Al and Sherri Adams at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 122 Lucero Prada, Dan Frogge (1)
    Lucero Prada and Dan Frogge at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 124 Sally Taylor, Ross Taylor
    Sally and Ross Taylor at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 125 Richard Tanenbaum, Glenna Tanenbaum, Becky Mallace, Jeff Mallace
    Richard and Glenna Tanenbaum with Becky and Jeff Mallace at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 127 Fran Khan, Sherry Williams
    Fran Khan and Sherry Williams at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 128 Sharon Moseley, Dierk Hohman (1)
    Sharon Moseley and Dierk Hohman at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 129 Suzy Bashore, Hank Bashore (1)
    Suzy and Hank Bashore at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 130 Gay Lynn Obenshain, Scott Obenshain (1)
    Gay Lynn and Scott Obenshain at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 131 Steve Hustoles, Lyndsey Hustoles (1)
    Steve and Lyndsey Hustoles at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 132 Carolyn Greaves, Loren Greaves
    Carolyn and Loren Greaves at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 133 Karol Omlor, Wolford McCue, Jennifer Swift (1)
    Karol Omlor, Wolford McCue, and Jennifer Swift at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 177 Michael D. Fitzpatrick performs for guests
    Michael D. Fitzpatrick performs for guests at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 179 Shakespeare Dallas
    Shakespeare Dallas performing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 506A1586
    Sean J. Smith, a Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancer, performing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • 506A1715
    Dark Circles Contemporary Dance performing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
  • Chef Dean Fearing, Tia Wynne (2)
    Chef Dean Fearing and Tia Wynne at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 24

Nicky’s Week, a St. Jude Fundraiser with RA Sushi

May 22 - May 28
Fri 26

Famous Monsters Convention Dallas

May 26 - May 28
Fri 26

Dallas CASA Volunteer Information

May 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sun 28

5th Annual Pup Crawl

May 28 @ 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Mon 29

Teens: Make Friends With Yourself

May 29 @ 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm