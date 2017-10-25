The 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon

by · October 25, 2017

  • Anne Conner, Brynn Bagot (1)
    Anne Conner and Brynn Bagot. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Charles Teichman, Joanne Teichman (1)
    Charles and Joanne Teichman. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Ciara Cooley, Ruth Altshuler, Lisa Cooley
    Ciara Cooley, Ruth Altshuler, and Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Cindy Stager, Kristen Sanger
    Cindy and Kristen Sanger. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Cindy Stager
    Co-Chair, Cindy Sanger at the 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Connie O'Neill, Tracey Nash-Huntley (1)
    Connie O'Neill and Tracey Nash-Huntley. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Donald Fowler, Terry Loftis (1)
    Donald Fowler and Terry Loftis. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Elizabeth Selzer, Jennie Reeves, Lucy Wrubel
    Elizabeth Selzer, Jennie Reeves, and Lucy Wrubel. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • FamilyPlace-84WEB
    The 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Greg Haynes Johnson, Leah Pasant, Jim Pasant
    Greg Haynes Johnson, with Leah and Jim Pasant. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Gretchen Carlson (7)
    Keynote speaker, Gretchen Carlson at the 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Joanna Clarke, Paige McDaniel, Kimberly Casey
    Joanna Clarke, Paige McDaniel, and Kimberly Casey. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Julie Ford, Tucker Enthoven, Sarah Losinger
    Julie Ford, Tucker Enthoven, and Sarah Losinger. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Julie Rado, Lindsay Jacaman
    Julie Rado and Lindsay Jacaman. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Karen Lock, Betty Regard
    Karen Lock and Betty Regard. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Kimberly Casey, Lynn McBee, Carol Seay, Paige Flink
    Kimberly Casey, Lynn McBee, Carol Seay, and Paige Flink. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Lisa Georgalis, Greg Haynes Johnson
    Lisa Georgalis and Greg Haynes Johnson. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Lisa Simmons, Meri Kay Stan
    Lisa Simmons and Meri Kay Stan. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Lynn McBee, Kristen Sanger, Gretchen Carlson, Cindy Stager
    Lynn McBee, Kristen Sanger, Gretchen Carlson, and Cindy Stager. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Lynn McBee, Paige Flink
    Lynn McBee and Paige Flink. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Maggie Cooke Kipp, Jana Paul
    Maggie Cooke Kipp and Jana Paul. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Maria Nicholas, Renee Sterling, Kimberly Casey
    Maria Nicholas, Renee Sterling, and Kimberly Casey. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Mary Campbell, Joyce Cunningham
    Mary Campbell and Joyce Cunningham. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Oscar Durham, Cindy Stager
    Oscar Durham and Cindy Stager. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Paige Flink, Lynn McBee
    Paige Flink and Lynn McBee. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Paige Flink, Nancy Gopez, Collene Goldman
    Paige Flink, Nancy Gopez, and Collene Goldman. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Ramona Jones, Billie Leigh Rippey, Bobbie Sue Williams
    Ramona Jones, Billie Leigh Rippey, and Bobbie Sue Williams. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Rhonda Sargent Chambers, Nick Even
    Rhonda Sargent Chambers, and Nick Even. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Ruth Altshuler, Carol Seay
    Ruth Altshuler and Carol Seay. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • Stephanie Hollman, Travis Hollman
    Stephanie and Travis Hollman. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • The Family Place - Trailblazers Luncheon-6
    The table set up for the 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
  • The Family Place - Trailblazers Luncheon-44
    The 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Fri 27

2017 James Hillman Symposium

October 27 - October 28
Fri 27

Terlato Wine Dinner

October 27 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 28

Susan G. Komen Dallas Race for the Cure

October 28 @ 7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 28

2017 Bell Helicopter Fort Worth Alliance Air Show

October 28 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm