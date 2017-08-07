Dallas CASA celebrated the final days of the Parade of Playhouses with the Closing Party on July 20 at PIRCH at NorthPark Center. The party was held in honor of the playhouse architects, builders, and underwriters. Guests enjoyed a wine pull, finger foods, and more.

The event was hosted by the Dallas CASA Board of Directors and the Dallas CASA Young Professionals, and event chairs were Hannah and Greg May.

The Parade of Playhouses is a 17-day event that displays imaginative children’s playhouses at NorthPark Center to benefit abused and neglected children.